ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

Anna Ajayi

Cooking steak at home can be easy and fun.

How to make juicy steak [TheWashingtonPost]
How to make juicy steak [TheWashingtonPost]

Steak is a delicious and popular dish that many people love to eat at restaurants. But did you know that you can make a perfect steak right at home?

Recommended articles

You just need to know a few simple steps and tips. This guide will help you learn how to make a tasty, juicy steak in your own kitchen. We will cover everything from picking the right cut of meat to cooking it just right.

Let's get started.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step to making a great steak is choosing the right cut of meat.

Choosing the right steak [bbqchampsacademy]
Choosing the right steak [bbqchampsacademy] Pulse Nigeria

There are many different kinds of steak, but some of the best for cooking at home are:

1. Ribeye: This cut is very flavorful and has a lot of marbling (fat throughout the meat), which makes it juicy and tender.

2. New York strip: This steak is also very tasty and has a good balance of meat and fat.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Filet mignon: This cut is very tender and lean, with less fat than the ribeye or New York strip.

4. T-bone: This steak has a T-shaped bone with meat on both sides. It combines two different cuts, the strip and the tenderloin.

When choosing your steak, look for bright red meat with some marbling. The marbling helps keep the steak juicy and adds flavour.

Before you start cooking, it's important to prepare your steak properly. Follow these steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Bring to room temperature: Take your steak out of the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking. This helps it cook more evenly.

2. Seasoning: Season your steak with salt and pepper.

Preparing the steak [tastingtable]
Preparing the steak [tastingtable] Pulse Nigeria

Be generous with the salt, as it helps create a nice crust on the outside of the steak. You can also add other seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, or your favourite steak seasoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several ways to cook a steak at home. Here, we'll cover two popular methods: pan-searing and grilling.

Pan-searing is a great way to cook a steak because it gives you a nice crust on the outside while keeping the inside juicy.

Pan-searing [onceuponachef]
Pan-searing [onceuponachef] Pulse Nigeria

1. Use a heavy skillet, like a cast-iron pan. Heat it over medium-high heat until it's very hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Add a small amount of oil with a high smoke point, like canola or vegetable oil, to the pan.

3. Place the steak in the hot pan. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side for a medium-rare steak. If you like your steak more done, cook it a bit longer.

4. During the last minute of cooking, add a tablespoon of butter and some fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme to the pan. Spoon the melted butter over the steak for extra flavour.

5. Once cooked, let the steak rest on a cutting board for about 5 minutes before cutting into it. This helps the juices stay inside the steak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grilling is another excellent way to cook a steak. It adds a nice smoky flavour and beautiful grill marks.

Beef steaks on a grill [wwwformasupfr]
Beef steaks on a grill [wwwformasupfr] Pulse Nigeria

1. Heat your grill to high heat.

2. Use a paper towel dipped in oil to lightly coat the grill grates. This helps prevent the steak from sticking.

3. Place the steak on the hot grill. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Adjust the cooking time for your preferred level of doneness.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. For medium-rare, the temperature should be about 135°F (57°C).

5. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes before serving.

ALSO READ: How to Cook a Romantic Steak Dinner for Two

Now that your steak is perfectly cooked, it's time to serve it. You can serve your steak with a variety of side dishes, such as:

ADVERTISEMENT
serving the stake
serving the stake Pulse Nigeria

1. Mashed potatoes: Creamy and delicious, mashed potatoes are a classic steak side.

2. Steamed vegetables: Broccoli, green beans, or asparagus make healthy and tasty sides.

3. Salad: A fresh salad can balance the richness of the steak.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Use a meat thermometer: This helps you cook the steak to the exact level of doneness you prefer.

Steak thermometer [amazoncom]
Steak thermometer [amazoncom] Pulse Nigeria

2. Don't overcook: It's easy to overcook steak, so keep an eye on the time and temperature.

3. Let it rest: Always let your steak rest after cooking. This keeps it juicy and tender.

Cooking steak at home can be a fun and rewarding experience. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy a delicious steak anytime you want. Happy cooking!

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence

10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence

Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

What to know about the beautiful flower that turns to skull when it dies

What to know about the beautiful flower that turns to skull when it dies

How to tell if a watermelon is ripe before buying

How to tell if a watermelon is ripe before buying

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns

5 amazing human-like structures around the world

5 amazing human-like structures around the world

Man famous for painting Barack Obama accused of sexual assault by male Ghanaian artist

Man famous for painting Barack Obama accused of sexual assault by male Ghanaian artist

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Did you know these 10 animals can create art?

Did you know these 10 animals can create art?

Is 6 am the best time to wake up? Here's what science says

Is 6 am the best time to wake up? Here's what science says

₦5m up for grab at Blawx Entertainment Afrobeats contest with zero registration fee

₦5m up for grab at Blawx Entertainment Afrobeats contest with zero registration fee

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep