DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

You just need to know a few simple steps and tips. This guide will help you learn how to make a tasty, juicy steak in your own kitchen. We will cover everything from picking the right cut of meat to cooking it just right.

Let's get started.

Choosing the right steak

The first step to making a great steak is choosing the right cut of meat.

There are many different kinds of steak, but some of the best for cooking at home are:

1. Ribeye: This cut is very flavorful and has a lot of marbling (fat throughout the meat), which makes it juicy and tender.

2. New York strip: This steak is also very tasty and has a good balance of meat and fat.

3. Filet mignon: This cut is very tender and lean, with less fat than the ribeye or New York strip.

4. T-bone: This steak has a T-shaped bone with meat on both sides. It combines two different cuts, the strip and the tenderloin.

When choosing your steak, look for bright red meat with some marbling. The marbling helps keep the steak juicy and adds flavour.

Preparing the steak

Before you start cooking, it's important to prepare your steak properly. Follow these steps:

1. Bring to room temperature: Take your steak out of the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking. This helps it cook more evenly.

2. Seasoning: Season your steak with salt and pepper.

Be generous with the salt, as it helps create a nice crust on the outside of the steak. You can also add other seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, or your favourite steak seasoning.

Cooking the steak

There are several ways to cook a steak at home. Here, we'll cover two popular methods: pan-searing and grilling.

Pan-searing

Pan-searing is a great way to cook a steak because it gives you a nice crust on the outside while keeping the inside juicy.

1. Use a heavy skillet, like a cast-iron pan. Heat it over medium-high heat until it's very hot.

2. Add a small amount of oil with a high smoke point, like canola or vegetable oil, to the pan.

3. Place the steak in the hot pan. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side for a medium-rare steak. If you like your steak more done, cook it a bit longer.

4. During the last minute of cooking, add a tablespoon of butter and some fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme to the pan. Spoon the melted butter over the steak for extra flavour.

5. Once cooked, let the steak rest on a cutting board for about 5 minutes before cutting into it. This helps the juices stay inside the steak.

Grilling

Grilling is another excellent way to cook a steak. It adds a nice smoky flavour and beautiful grill marks.

1. Heat your grill to high heat.

2. Use a paper towel dipped in oil to lightly coat the grill grates. This helps prevent the steak from sticking.

3. Place the steak on the hot grill. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Adjust the cooking time for your preferred level of doneness.

4. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. For medium-rare, the temperature should be about 135°F (57°C).

5. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serving the steak

Now that your steak is perfectly cooked, it's time to serve it. You can serve your steak with a variety of side dishes, such as:

1. Mashed potatoes: Creamy and delicious, mashed potatoes are a classic steak side.

2. Steamed vegetables: Broccoli, green beans, or asparagus make healthy and tasty sides.

3. Salad: A fresh salad can balance the richness of the steak.

Tips for the best steak

1. Use a meat thermometer: This helps you cook the steak to the exact level of doneness you prefer.

2. Don't overcook: It's easy to overcook steak, so keep an eye on the time and temperature.

3. Let it rest: Always let your steak rest after cooking. This keeps it juicy and tender.

Cooking steak at home can be a fun and rewarding experience. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy a delicious steak anytime you want. Happy cooking!

