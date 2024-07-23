ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

Temi Iwalaiye

Zodiac signs give you insight into your personality, do you have a great personality based on yours?

The best zodiac signs [istockphoto]
The best zodiac signs [istockphoto]

The best zodiac sign is not always easy to determine and is subject to wide variation depending on personal preferences, standards, and circumstances.

Recommended articles

Every zodiac sign has unique personalities and traits that make them suitable for particular circumstances. Astrology readings are pseudo science that uses how planetary bodies are placed to determine human behaviour.

These are the 12 zodiac signs, Aries: March 21 – April 19, Taurus: April 20 – May 20, Gemini: May 21 – June 21, Cancer: June 22 – July 22, Leo: July 23 – August 22, Virgo August 23 – September 22, Libra: September 23 – October 23, Scorpio: October 24 – November 21, Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21, Capricorn: December 22 – January, Aquarius: January 20 – February 18 and Pisces: February 19 – March 20. Which one of these are the best?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Perrin Collective's astrologers ranked the best zodiac signs.

Geminis, known for their sociable and outgoing nature, are often the life of the party. Sagittarians, with their adventurous spirit, bring excitement and new experiences to friendships. Aquarians, while quieter, form deep and loyal bonds, providing a steady and supportive presence in social circles.

Among the zodiac signs, Cancer, Libra, and Taurus are often associated with strong, enduring relationships. Cancers are renowned for their nurturing nature and emotional intelligence, making them excel at building stable, loving partnerships. Libras, with their emphasis on fairness and balance, tend to create peaceful relationships. Taureans, known for loyalty and reliability, prioritise consistency and stability in their relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zodiac signs are often associated with specific personality traits and potential strengths. For instance, Leos and Aries are typically seen as natural-born leaders due to their confidence and assertiveness. Virgos and Capricorns, on the other hand, excel in financial management due to their detail-oriented and disciplined nature. It's essential to remember that while astrology can offer insights, individual experiences and personalities play a crucial role in shaping one's abilities and successes.

ALSO READ: Zodiac and star signs: Truth or fiction?

Capricorns, known for their ambition and discipline, often exhibit natural leadership qualities. Their strategic mindset makes them well-suited for CEO roles. Virgos, with their meticulous attention to detail and analytical abilities, are invaluable assets in managing complex projects. Aquarians, on the other hand, bring innovation and fresh perspectives to the table, driving business growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

When faced with adversity, certain zodiac signs tend to shine. Scorpios, with their fierce determination and resourcefulness, are often able to navigate challenging situations with resilience. Aries, known for their courage and tenacity, are invaluable in crisis management. Meanwhile, Leos, with their confident and reassuring nature, can uplift and lead others through difficult times.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

List of postal codes in Cross River State

List of postal codes in Cross River State

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon

List of postal codes in Osun State

List of postal codes in Osun State

These are the 3 most error-prone types of people you'll ever meet — run from them

These are the 3 most error-prone types of people you'll ever meet — run from them

10 ways to avoid getting electrocuted when using a vibrator

10 ways to avoid getting electrocuted when using a vibrator

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Friends-with-benefits [Pinterest]

7 rules to help you have a successful friends-with-benefits arrangement

Images from Dimma Umeh civil wedding [Bedge Pictures]

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why