The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

Every zodiac sign has unique personalities and traits that make them suitable for particular circumstances. Astrology readings are pseudo science that uses how planetary bodies are placed to determine human behaviour.

These are the 12 zodiac signs, Aries: March 21 – April 19, Taurus: April 20 – May 20, Gemini: May 21 – June 21, Cancer: June 22 – July 22, Leo: July 23 – August 22, Virgo August 23 – September 22, Libra: September 23 – October 23, Scorpio: October 24 – November 21, Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21, Capricorn: December 22 – January, Aquarius: January 20 – February 18 and Pisces: February 19 – March 20. Which one of these are the best?

Best zodiac signs ranked

The Perrin Collective's astrologers ranked the best zodiac signs.

Best zodiac sign in friendship and companionship:

Geminis, known for their sociable and outgoing nature, are often the life of the party. Sagittarians, with their adventurous spirit, bring excitement and new experiences to friendships. Aquarians, while quieter, form deep and loyal bonds, providing a steady and supportive presence in social circles.

Best zodiac sign for love and commitment

Among the zodiac signs, Cancer, Libra, and Taurus are often associated with strong, enduring relationships. Cancers are renowned for their nurturing nature and emotional intelligence, making them excel at building stable, loving partnerships. Libras, with their emphasis on fairness and balance, tend to create peaceful relationships. Taureans, known for loyalty and reliability, prioritise consistency and stability in their relationships.

Best zodiac sign in leadership and finance

Zodiac signs are often associated with specific personality traits and potential strengths. For instance, Leos and Aries are typically seen as natural-born leaders due to their confidence and assertiveness. Virgos and Capricorns, on the other hand, excel in financial management due to their detail-oriented and disciplined nature. It's essential to remember that while astrology can offer insights, individual experiences and personalities play a crucial role in shaping one's abilities and successes.

Best zodiac sign in business and with teamwork

Capricorns, known for their ambition and discipline, often exhibit natural leadership qualities. Their strategic mindset makes them well-suited for CEO roles. Virgos, with their meticulous attention to detail and analytical abilities, are invaluable assets in managing complex projects. Aquarians, on the other hand, bring innovation and fresh perspectives to the table, driving business growth.

Best zodiac sign in crisis