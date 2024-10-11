ADVERTISEMENT
The best sleeping positions for back pain relief

Anna Ajayi

Back pain can make it hard to get a good night’s sleep

What are the best sleeping positions for reducing back pain? [iStock]
What are the best sleeping positions for reducing back pain? [iStock]

If you struggle with back pain, you know how frustrating it can be to find a comfortable sleeping position.

Many people with back pain often wake up feeling stiff or sore, and this discomfort can carry over into their daily lives. Thankfully, changing your sleeping position can make a big difference in easing back pain. By adjusting the way you sleep, you can reduce pressure on your spine and wake up feeling more refreshed.

One of the best sleeping positions for back pain is lying on your back with a pillow placed under your knees. This position helps keep your spine in a neutral position, which reduces stress on your lower back. The pillow under your knees adds support, keeping the natural curve of your spine and distributing your weight evenly.

Sleep on your back with a pillow under your knees like so [MyDoctorOnline]
Sleep on your back with a pillow under your knees like so [MyDoctorOnline]

Many people find that this position provides immediate relief from lower back pain. If you can, try placing a small rolled-up towel under the small of your back for extra support.

If you’re a side sleeper, placing a pillow between your knees can make a big difference. This sleeping position keeps your spine, hips, and pelvis aligned, which helps reduce strain on your lower back.

Sleep on your side with a pillow between your knees [MyDoctorOnline]
Sleep on your side with a pillow between your knees [MyDoctorOnline]
Without a pillow, your top leg can pull your spine out of alignment, causing pain. The pillow keeps your legs at the same height and prevents twisting, allowing your back to rest more comfortably. For added support, you can hug a pillow to keep your arms and shoulders aligned as well.

ALSO READ: 5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

The fetal position is another great option for people with back pain, especially if you have a herniated disc. To sleep in this position, lie on your side and bring your knees up towards your chest. Curl your torso gently towards your knees.

The fetal position [GrouportTherapy]
The fetal position [GrouportTherapy]
This position opens up the spaces between your vertebrae, reducing pressure on your spine. Just be careful not to curl too tightly, as this can put strain on your neck or joints. Make sure your body is relaxed and your spine remains aligned.

The reclined sleeping position [BetterLivingAustralia]
The reclined sleeping position [BetterLivingAustralia]

For some people, sleeping in a reclined position can provide great relief from back pain, especially for those who suffer from conditions like isthmic spondylolisthesis. Sleeping in a reclined position can take pressure off your spine by allowing your back to rest in a more comfortable, neutral position. If you find this position helpful, consider investing in an adjustable bed or using a recliner chair for sleeping.

While sleeping on your stomach is generally not recommended for back pain, some people find this position comfortable. If you prefer sleeping on your stomach, placing a pillow under your pelvis can help reduce the pressure on your lower back.

Try sleeping on your stomach with a pillow under your pelvis [JoshGoetze]
Try sleeping on your stomach with a pillow under your pelvis [JoshGoetze]

This position takes some of the strain off your back and helps maintain the natural curve of your spine. However, avoid sleeping with a pillow under your head in this position, as it can cause strain on your neck.

ALSO READ: 5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

