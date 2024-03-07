ADVERTISEMENT
5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

Anna Ajayi

Paying attention to how you sit and stand can make a huge difference.

Pay attention to how you sit and stand [Shutterstock]

It's easy to forget about our posture during our busy daily routines, but did you know that some common postures can sneakily affect your back health?

From sitting at a desk all day to scrolling through your phone, let's explore five everyday postures that might be doing more harm than good to your back.

These five everyday postures might not seem like a big deal at the moment, but over time, they can cause back pain and discomfort.

Sitting at a desk for hours can lead to what we'll call the "Desk Hunch." This happens when you lean forward towards your computer, hunching over your keyboard. This posture can strain your neck and upper back muscles, leading to discomfort and pain. To avoid the Desk Hunch, make sure your computer screen is at eye level and take regular breaks to stretch.

Ah, the modern age, where looking down at our phones has become second nature. This posture, known as the "Phone Tilt," involves bending your neck to look down at your phone for extended periods. This can cause strain on your neck and upper back, sometimes referred to as "text neck." Try to hold your phone up closer to eye level to reduce strain.

Sitting down is supposed to be relaxing, right? However, slouching in your chair puts unnecessary pressure on your lower back. The "Slouchy Sit" can lead to weakened back muscles over time and contribute to lower back pain. To combat this, try sitting with your back straight and your feet flat on the floor, and use a chair that supports your lower back.

Lifting objects, whether at the gym or picking up groceries, is a part of everyday life. However, lifting with your back instead of your legs can lead to the "Heavy Lift" posture. This puts a lot of stress on your lower back, increasing the risk of injury. Always remember to bend at your knees and lift with your legs, keeping the object close to your body.

Standing for long periods, especially with poor posture, can affect your back too. The "Long Stand" involves standing with your weight unevenly distributed or with your hips tilted. This posture can lead to lower back pain due to the uneven pressure. Try to stand with your weight evenly distributed on both feet and take breaks to sit down or walk around.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

