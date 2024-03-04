ADVERTISEMENT
5 surprising benefits of drinking okra water

Anna Ajayi

Okra water is one of the best ways to enjoy the benefits of this vegetable.

The benefits of drinking okra water
The benefits of drinking okra water [StyleCraze]

Okra, also known as "ladies' fingers," is a green, finger-shaped vegetable that's delicious in soups, and packed with health benefits, especially when soaked in water overnight.

This simple drink, known as okra water, is gaining popularity for its various health benefits, including improving sexual performance.

One of the most talked-about benefits of okra water is its potential to enhance sexual performance. This is because okra is rich in vitamins and minerals that help increase blood circulation and improve energy levels, both of which are important for a healthy sex life. Drinking okra water can help in boosting stamina and performance.

Okra water is good for your heart too. It's believed to help lower bad cholesterol levels, which can clog arteries and lead to heart disease. Okra contains a type of fibre that helps in this process, making it a heart-friendly drink.

For those watching their blood sugar levels, okra water can be a helpful addition to your diet. Okra has properties that can help stabilise blood sugar by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the blood. This makes it a great natural option for managing diabetes and preventing blood sugar spikes.

Drinking okra water can also benefit your digestive system. The same fibre that helps with cholesterol also promotes a healthy gut by aiding digestion and preventing constipation. It's like a gentle, natural cleanser for your insides, helping everything move more smoothly.

Okra is packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which are important for maintaining a strong immune system. Drinking okra water can help fight off colds and infections by supporting your body's natural defences.

Making okra water is simple. Just take four or five okra pods, wash them thoroughly, and cut them into pieces.

Soak okra overnight
Soak okra overnight [FekomiHerbals] Pulse Nigeria

Then, soak the pieces in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, remove the okra pieces and drink the water on an empty stomach for the best results.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

