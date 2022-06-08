RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

TECNO unveils Fireboy DML as ambassador for its Spark series of smartphones

Authors:

Pulse Mix

It's official: renowned smartphone brand TECNO has announced Fireboy DML as their first brand ambassador for the TECNO Spark series. The unveiling happened virtually on Wednesday 8th June, 2022, alongside the unveiling of the latest line of Spark smartphones, the TECNO Spark 9 series.

TECNO unveils Fireboy DML as ambassador for its Spark series of smartphones
TECNO unveils Fireboy DML as ambassador for its Spark series of smartphones

#FeatureByTECNO - Fireboy DML is widely recognized as an energetic young man whose music has captivated the young at heart. Since his introduction to the music scene in 2018, he has gone on to win the hearts of many, both young and old.

Recommended articles

This ambassadorial deal with Fireboy DML is a perfect fit as the singer embodies TECNO’s philosophy of "Stop at Nothing." This is closely related to his pursuit of his musical career and how he has made it thus far. He is an inspiration to young people, encouraging them to never give up on their dreams.

The TECNO Spark series represents the young, vibrant, and talented, which Fireboy DML exemplifies. With this relationship, TECNO and Fireboy DML aims to bring to their fans the best of contemporary technologies with artistic designs, as TECNO continues to demonstrate its mastery of serving the young at heart through innovation, technological, and artistic advancement in emerging markets around the world.

Packed with significant technological and aesthetic upgrades, the Spark 9 is a mid-range smartphone built for the Youthful and vibrant user, and attends to their needs in every area of use. It offers a 128GB of storage and Memory Fusion feature that enables an expansion of the RAM. On the camera angle, the Spark 9 packs a 32MP selfie camera and a 13MP AI-enhanced triple rear camera. The 5000mAh battery ensure the Spark 9 user rarely runs out of power, while its sleek design exudes that the ultra-modern look every youth desires; something sleek and beautiful.

This amazing partnership between TECNO and FIREBOY DML is the perfect fit as FIREBOY DML consistently breaks new ground to achieve great success. This partnership is another milestone for the premium smartphone brand, as it allows the Spark series to expand their existing customer base while also gaining ground on brand globalization. We're all excited about this new collaboration, and we can't wait to see what Fireboy DML does with the premium smartphone brand, TECNO.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

World Milk Day: Nigerians laud Peak Milk campaign, pledge not to skip breakfast

World Milk Day: Nigerians laud Peak Milk campaign, pledge not to skip breakfast

TECNO unveils Fireboy DML as ambassador for its Spark series of smartphones

TECNO unveils Fireboy DML as ambassador for its Spark series of smartphones

Dual Luxury unveils Erica as brand ambassador

Dual Luxury unveils Erica as brand ambassador

Monkeypox: You may need nose masks to protect yourself from the virus

Monkeypox: You may need nose masks to protect yourself from the virus

5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

Trending

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues