ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Stop using your phone as an alarm clock, here’s why

Anna Ajayi

Using your phone as an alarm clock may actually be causing more harm than good.

Using your phone as an alarm clock is not advisable [iStock]
Using your phone as an alarm clock is not advisable [iStock]

Many of us have developed the habit of using our phones as alarm clocks. It’s convenient, right?

Recommended articles

After all, the phone is already on your nightstand, and it’s easy to set an alarm before bed. But what seems like a simple and harmless choice may actually be causing more harm than good.

Using your phone as an alarm clock can affect your sleep quality; it can also create a cycle of unhealthy habits like screen addiction, making it harder to start your day off right.

Here’s why you should ditch the phone alarm and switch to something better.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest problems with using your phone as an alarm clock is the blue light it emits. Blue light from screens can interfere with your body’s production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep.

Blue light disrupts your sleep [iStock]
Blue light disrupts your sleep [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Even if you just glance at your phone before bed to set the alarm, that light can trick your brain into thinking it’s still daytime. This can make it harder to fall asleep and lead to restless nights, leaving you feeling tired the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest: How many times have you gone to set your alarm and ended up scrolling through social media? When your phone is right by your bed, it’s tempting to check notifications, emails, or texts. This late-night phone use can keep your mind active when it should be winding down for sleep. You might find yourself stuck in a cycle of checking your phone “just one more time,” which can delay your sleep even more. Keeping your phone out of reach can help you avoid this distraction and focus on getting restful sleep.

Waking up to your phone can mean starting your day with a flood of notifications—texts, emails, social media alerts—all demanding your attention.

Waking up to a flood of notifications can be stressful [LinkedIn]
Waking up to a flood of notifications can be stressful [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

This can create unnecessary stress before you’ve even gotten out of bed. When you immediately dive into work emails or social media in the morning, it can leave you feeling overwhelmed or anxious. Instead of a peaceful, calm start to the day, you’re thrown into the chaos of the digital world. Using a regular alarm clock can help you avoid this early-morning stress and give you a chance to wake up at your own pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constantly being connected to your phone, even during the night, can take a toll on your mental health. Phones keep our brains busy, making it harder to relax and unwind. Studies have shown that too much screen time, especially at night, can increase feelings of anxiety and depression. Giving yourself a break from your phone, especially during sleep hours, can help improve your mental well-being and mood.

You’ll sleep better if you switch to a traditional alarm clock [iStock]
You’ll sleep better if you switch to a traditional alarm clock [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Switching to a traditional alarm clock may seem like a small change, but it can make a big difference in your sleep quality. Without the distraction of your phone, you’re more likely to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A regular alarm clock doesn’t emit blue light or tempt you to scroll through Instagram, so you can enjoy uninterrupted sleep.

ALSO READ: Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

Did you know regular sex makes you good at math? See 5 amazing benefits

Did you know regular sex makes you good at math? See 5 amazing benefits

Why you should avoid drinking water while standing

Why you should avoid drinking water while standing

Celebrating Customer Service Week at 9mobile: A week of Fun and Appreciation!

Celebrating Customer Service Week at 9mobile: A week of Fun and Appreciation!

7 important things to know if you ever travel solo

7 important things to know if you ever travel solo

5 types of albinos and how they look

5 types of albinos and how they look

Stop using your phone as an alarm clock, here’s why

Stop using your phone as an alarm clock, here’s why

Mi2Me is Bizzy E’s Evocative introduction into his universe

Mi2Me is Bizzy E’s Evocative introduction into his universe

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaboration

BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaboration

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What did women use before tampons and pads? [TheQuint]

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?

How to japa from Nigeria if you have no money [shuttershock]

How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

Introducing delicious pasta

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

How to make Capri-Sun at home [CaprisunNigeria]

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention