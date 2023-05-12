The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO: Ace photographer Amazing Klef showcased the camera's possibilities to the audience, leaving them in awe.

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design
Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Recommended articles

The CAMON 20 series is a visually stunning and technologically advanced smartphone. One of the standout features is its impressive camera setup, which includes a 108 MP main rear camera, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a macro shooter, making this one of the most versatile smartphone cameras on the market, capable of capturing landscapes, portraits, and up-close details with ease. Ace photographer Amazing Klef showcased the camera's possibilities to the audience, leaving them in awe.

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design
Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design Pulse Nigeria

The CAMON 20 series is not just about the camera but boasts a stylish modern design with a premium feel. Its 6.9-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate is perfect for streaming, gaming, and browsing. The device features an embedded fingerprint sensor, ensuring fast and secure access. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC, the CAMON 20 delivers fast performance and power efficiency. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of non-expandable storage. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the CAMON 20 provides all-day power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening's host was the delectable Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who entertained the audience with his charming looks and personality. Thompson Ani, the marketing manager of TECNO, said the new CAMON 20 is here to revolutionize smartphone photography and give all who own the device the keys to endless possibilities. At the same time, Valor Reviews presented a review of the new CAMON 20 series capabilities.

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design
Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design Pulse Nigeria

The event's highlight was a fashion show featuring outfits from DZYN, classic DRIK, and eclectic FIA designs, followed by a celebrity walk featuring reality stars Yemi Cregx—fresh off the Big Brother Titan show—Prince, Star TikToker Jenni Frank, and Fashion Icon Chioma Goodhair.

The CAMON 20 series is now available at any TECNO official store for as low as N133,900. With its blend of technology and fashion, the CAMON 20 series will make a statement and put you in the spotlight. Don't miss out on this amazing device; get yours today!

For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Hilda Baci begins Cookathon attempt

Hilda Baci begins Cookathon attempt

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

The Nigerian passport grants complete visa-free access to only 26 other countries across the world [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control