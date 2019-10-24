Most ladies are very concerned about their belly fat because it doesn't make clothe fits which is something no lady likes.

Have you been exercising and all the fats in your body have melted off except your belly region? This happens to a lot of people so, you're not alone in this. The abs are, unfortunately, some of the hardest muscles to form in the body.

Do not give up yet, we figured out the reasons that belly fat isn't going away.

1. Your eating habits

The talks on diet can never be over emphasized. Carbonated drinks are bound to give you unwanted bloat. Also, processed foods with high amount of saturated fat and sugar contributes to bloating which ends up becoming belly fat. Eating the wrong proteins like red will also contribute to your belly far.

To get rid of the belly fat, your diet needs to change. You need to consume more of fruits, vegetable, lean meats, nuts and more fiber content food.

2. Your fitness routine is not challenging

As we said earlier, belly fat is one of the hardest to get rid. This is why you need to put in more work, which means you're going for high intensity workouts. High intensity workouts mean you’re going all-out for as long as you can, briefly recovering, and then doing it again until you get your desired result.

3. You're not getting enough sleep

With the hustle and bustle of the country, adequate sleep seem to be unattainable. If you want to lose that belly fat, you need to get enough sleep. Studies have shown that those who sleep for less than 5 hours are likely to gain weight faster. Try getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep a night and you'll see your belly shrink.