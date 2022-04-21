RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Pernod Ricard Nigeria partners FRSC for Easter Edition of Safe Roads ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ Campaign

Lagos, Nigeria, April 2022 – Pernod Ricard Nigeria, recently concluded a three-day campaign in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), aimed at sensitizing commercial drivers on ensuring safe roads ahead of the Easter celebration and beyond. The campaign sits in line with the company’s responsible hosting pillar of their Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap which is in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3– ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

Representatives from Pernod Ricard Nigeria and the Federal Road Safety Corps flanked by executives of the Iyana Ipaja motor park
Representatives from Pernod Ricard Nigeria and the Federal Road Safety Corps flanked by executives of the Iyana Ipaja motor park

The sensitization program, tagged ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ kicked off from Tuesday, 12th April to Thursday, 14th April 2022, at various bus parks across Lagos including the International Airport Park, Ikeja; Iyana Ipaja Inter-state Buspark; Obalende Bus Park; Ajah Bus Park and Ecomog Park in Mile 2. This edition follows the Christmas edition held in December 2021, where the company officially launched its “Safe Roads” campaign.

The initiative features engagements with commercial drivers who are educated on the dangers of drinking and driving as well as other risks associated with irresponsible alcohol consumption and its effects to the society at large. This reinforces Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to promoting responsible drinking habits while fighting alcohol misuse in Nigeria.

Commenting on the initiative and its impact, the Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Western Africa, Sola Oke emphasized the company’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerians understand the need to adopt responsible drinking habits and the dangers associated with alcohol misuse. He said, “We implemented this campaign to help drivers understand the negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption and to promote more positive choices especially during festive periods where a lot of people travel in and out of state, with drivers responsible for the safety of all passengers. We believe that creating awareness among commercial drivers on the dangers of drink-driving is a tool to help reduce casualties from road accidents. We remain committed to initiatives that fight alcohol abuse and in turn, promote responsible drinking.”

Pernod Ricard Nigeria's representatives with members of the FRSC, Apapa Command and ECOMOG interstate park drivers, Mile 2
Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s representatives with members of the FRSC, Apapa Command and ECOMOG interstate park drivers, Mile 2 Pulse Nigeria

While commending Pernod Ricard Nigeria for organizing the programme, the Deputy Public Enlightenment Officer, FRSC, Jesutomipe Mala said, “It is important for one to be in full control of themselves while driving as it is an activity that requires total concentration. Drink-driving impairs one’s sense of judgement and we appeal to drivers to avoid drinking and driving. We appreciate Pernod Ricard Nigeria for taking on this initiative which fosters safety on our roads. It is truly commendable and we look forward to future editions.”

The previous edition of the ‘Safe Roads’ campaign saw massive support from government bodies including Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC). The campaign was praised for its efforts to reduce irresponsible drinking among public transport drivers ahead of the Christmas celebration in 2021.

Nnenna Duru, Pernod Ricard Nigeria representative speaking to drivers and bystanders at the ECOMOG Interstate Park, Mile 2
Nnenna Duru, Pernod Ricard Nigeria representative speaking to drivers and bystanders at the ECOMOG Interstate Park, Mile 2 Pulse Nigeria

Pernod Ricard has been advocating responsible drinking habits through various initiatives. Many of such initiatives previously earned Pernod Ricard a gold rating from Ecovadis in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption.

An excited driver with the Pernod Ricard Nigeria's "Don't Drink and Drive" sticker at the International Airport Car Park, Ikeja
An excited driver with the Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s “Don’t Drink and Drive” sticker at the International Airport Car Park, Ikeja Pulse Nigeria

According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria is one of the highest-ranking African countries for heavy episodic drinking, making initiatives such as Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ campaign is critical and essential for society’s overall safety.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm champagnes.

