Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

She started on Saturday, July 1, 2023 and collapsed on Monday, July 3, 2023. A video circulating showed that by the 50th hour, at about 1:30 a.m., she slumped from exhaustion.

Pulse Nigeria

This all underscores the physical and mental rigour it takes to complete a Guinness World Record.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Guinness World Record attempt mania began after Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cook-a-thon in May. She was declared a record-breaker and given her certificate in June.

Alastair Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage at 25 hours and 4 minutes. It was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in November 2015.