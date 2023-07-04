ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Temi Iwalaiye

Joyce Ijeoma attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage done by an individual on different people.

Joyce Ijeoma collapsed while trying to break the record [Instagram/joycijeoma]
Joyce Ijeoma collapsed while trying to break the record [Instagram/joycijeoma]

She started on Saturday, July 1, 2023 and collapsed on Monday, July 3, 2023. A video circulating showed that by the 50th hour, at about 1:30 a.m., she slumped from exhaustion.

Ijeoma attempting to break the Guinness World Record [Saharareporters]
Ijeoma attempting to break the Guinness World Record [Saharareporters]

This all underscores the physical and mental rigour it takes to complete a Guinness World Record.

This Guinness World Record attempt mania began after Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cook-a-thon in May. She was declared a record-breaker and given her certificate in June.

Alastair Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage at 25 hours and 4 minutes. It was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in November 2015.

Since Ijeoma went for 50 hours, it’s possible that she has broken the World Record albeit painstakingly.

Temi Iwalaiye

