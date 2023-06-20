ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda Baci finally has the certificate that shows she broke the world record for the longest cook-a-thon.

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]
Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

It was announced by Guinness World Records last week that she followed their guidelines and set a new world record. However, due to a timing error in her breaks, she broke the record by 93 hours 11 minutes instead of the 100 hours 40 minutes she had calculated.

The tweet announcing that Hilda Baci broke the record also broke the record for the most liked and viewed tweet on Guinness World Records' social media page and web traffic from Hilda Baci marathon crashed their website for two days.

Now, Hilda has her certificate, the product of all the time and money spent to break the Guinness World Record. Hilda shared on social media the exciting moment the certificate was delivered to her. She couldn’t help but scream and shout as the certificate was handed over.

She also posted a video of the unboxing on her Instagram and took pictures of her certificate, the product of all her hard work.

It was truly beautiful to see a goal fulfilled.

Temi Iwalaiye

