Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Oluwole played the mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 on his iPhone for a staggering 75 hours straight, surpassing the previous record of 50 hours set in 2022 by David Whitefoot. Oluwole undertook this challenge to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode, not just because he loves gaming and he was inspired by Hilda Baci.

Pulse Nigeria

While all prior record holders used games like FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer, Oluwole chose his favourite mobile game, Dream League Soccer. He’s been playing the game since 2016 and played over 500 matches during his record-breaking attempt.

Following official Guinness World Records guidelines for "longest marathon" records, Oluwole received five-minute breaks after each hour of gameplay for essential needs.

"It wasn't easy," Oluwole admitted, "but overall, it was a lot of fun! I'm grateful for the experience and the successful outcome."