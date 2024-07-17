RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian gamer shatters world record by playing a football video game for over three days.

Oside Oluwole aka “Khoded breaks Guinness World Record [GWR]
Oside Oluwole aka “Khoded” breaks Guinness World Record [GWR]

A 24-year-old Nigerian biochemist, Oside Oluwole (aka "Khoded"), has etched his name in gaming history by breaking the world record for the longest football video game marathon.

Recommended articles

Oluwole played the mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 on his iPhone for a staggering 75 hours straight, surpassing the previous record of 50 hours set in 2022 by David Whitefoot. Oluwole undertook this challenge to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode, not just because he loves gaming and he was inspired by Hilda Baci.

Oside playing a video game [GWR]
Oside playing a video game [GWR] Pulse Nigeria

While all prior record holders used games like FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer, Oluwole chose his favourite mobile game, Dream League Soccer. He’s been playing the game since 2016 and played over 500 matches during his record-breaking attempt.

Following official Guinness World Records guidelines for "longest marathon" records, Oluwole received five-minute breaks after each hour of gameplay for essential needs.

"It wasn't easy," Oluwole admitted, "but overall, it was a lot of fun! I'm grateful for the experience and the successful outcome."

ALSO READ: Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

Oluwole received praise from Hon. Seun Adesanya, a member of the Ogun State Assembly. In a press release, Adesanya commended Oluwole's "dedication, determination, and countless hours of practice," calling his feat "an inspiration to all aspiring gamers" and a symbol of Nigeria's "unyielding spirit of determination."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

List of postal codes in Delta State

List of postal codes in Delta State

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

List of postal codes in Kano State

List of postal codes in Kano State

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 traditions to start with your family

5 traditions to start with your family

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Why do women break up with men they are still in love with? [MyJoyOnline]

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria [Freepik]

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?