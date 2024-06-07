ADVERTISEMENT
Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

Temi Iwalaiye

The singer was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent singing.

Isaac Gerald Guinness World Record [Instagram]

Isaac Geralds intended to beat Sunil Waghmare's 2012 record by singing continuously for 110 hours, breaking the record for the most consecutive hours of singing.

He, however, withdrew at the 98 hours and 26 minutes mark due to a medical emergency. He started on Sunday, June 2, 2024, and ended on Thursday, June 6.

In a press release on his Instagram page, his team stated, "We would like to announce that Isaac Geralds, the talented musician and advocate, made an incredible attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon.

"Despite a medical emergency that prevented him from completing and exceeding the record, Isaac's effort was nothing short of extraordinary.

"It was a hard but necessary call for medical professionals to make. His commitment to supporting children with autism and their families remains as strong as ever."

Geralds' sing-a-thon was for a good cause. He planned to raise $500,000 and awareness for children with autism through this singing marathon that took place in Washington, D.C. The funds were to support The Children's National Hospital in DC and the Efe Irele Autism Foundation in Nigeria, two organisations providing care and support to the autism community.

ALSO READ: 'We have done it': Tunde Onakoya reaches 58-hour mark in the chess marathon

Interestingly, in 2023, a Ghanaian woman, Afua Asantewaa, attempted to break the record for the longest singing marathon by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes. However, she was disqualified by Guinness World Records.

Before the attempt, Isaac was a finalist in season 4 of MTN Project Fame and released his debut album, Love and Heartbreak, alongside superstars like Tiwa Savage and Ladipoe.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

