Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

He, however, withdrew at the 98 hours and 26 minutes mark due to a medical emergency. He started on Sunday, June 2, 2024, and ended on Thursday, June 6.

In a press release on his Instagram page, his team stated, "We would like to announce that Isaac Geralds, the talented musician and advocate, made an incredible attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon.

"Despite a medical emergency that prevented him from completing and exceeding the record, Isaac's effort was nothing short of extraordinary.

"It was a hard but necessary call for medical professionals to make. His commitment to supporting children with autism and their families remains as strong as ever."

Geralds' sing-a-thon was for a good cause. He planned to raise $500,000 and awareness for children with autism through this singing marathon that took place in Washington, D.C. The funds were to support The Children's National Hospital in DC and the Efe Irele Autism Foundation in Nigeria, two organisations providing care and support to the autism community.

Interestingly, in 2023, a Ghanaian woman, Afua Asantewaa, attempted to break the record for the longest singing marathon by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes. However, she was disqualified by Guinness World Records.