List of postal codes in Nasarawa State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Nasarawa State
Postal codes in Nasarawa State [HousingCable]

Nasarawa State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is organised into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with distinct postal codes.

Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for the LGAs and their respective sub-areas within Nasarawa State:

  • Akwanga: 960101
  • Gudi: 960102
  • Andaha: 960103
  • Awe: 951103
  • Tunga: 951104
  • Azara: 951105
  • Doma: 950103
  • Rukubi: 950104
  • Alagye: 950105
  • New Karu: 961103
  • Mararaba: 961104
  • Nyanya: 961105
  • Keana: 951106
  • Giza: 951107
  • Kadarko: 951108
  • Keffi: 961101
Garaku: 961102

  • Lafia: 950101
  • Assakio: 950102
  • Daddere: 950103
  • Nasarawa: 962101
  • Loko: 962102
  • Tunga: 962103
  • Nasarawa Egon: 960167
  • Alogani: 960168
  • N/Egon: 960169
  • Obi: 951101
  • Agwatashi: 951102
  • Toto: 962104
  • Ugya: 962105
  • Gadabuke: 962106
  • Wamba: 960134
  • Nunku: 960135

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Nasarawa State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

