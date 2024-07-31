Nasarawa State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is organised into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with distinct postal codes.
List of postal codes in Nasarawa State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for the LGAs and their respective sub-areas within Nasarawa State:
Akwanga
- Akwanga: 960101
- Gudi: 960102
- Andaha: 960103
Awe
- Awe: 951103
- Tunga: 951104
- Azara: 951105
Doma
- Doma: 950103
- Rukubi: 950104
- Alagye: 950105
Karu
- New Karu: 961103
- Mararaba: 961104
- Nyanya: 961105
Keana
- Keana: 951106
- Giza: 951107
- Kadarko: 951108
Keffi
- Keffi: 961101
Kokona
Garaku: 961102
Lafia
- Lafia: 950101
- Assakio: 950102
- Daddere: 950103
Nasarawa
- Nasarawa: 962101
- Loko: 962102
- Tunga: 962103
Nasarawa Egon
- Nasarawa Egon: 960167
- Alogani: 960168
- N/Egon: 960169
Obi
- Obi: 951101
- Agwatashi: 951102
Toto
- Toto: 962104
- Ugya: 962105
- Gadabuke: 962106
Wamba
- Wamba: 960134
- Nunku: 960135
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Nasarawa State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
