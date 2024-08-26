ADVERTISEMENT
Myth or Fact? Drinking cold soda can abort a pregnancy

Anna Ajayi

There are so many myths associated with pregnancy.

Should pregnant women drink soda? [iStock]
Should pregnant women drink soda? [iStock]

One of the most persistent pregnancy myths is that drinking cold soda can lead to a miscarriage.

This belief has been passed down through generations, causing many expectant mothers to avoid cold beverages altogether. But is there any truth to this claim?

Before we examine the myth, it's essential to understand the basics of pregnancy and miscarriage.

Pregnancy is a complex process involving the fertilisation of an egg by a sperm and the subsequent development of an embryo. Miscarriage, on the other hand, is the loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week of gestation.

There are various factors that can contribute to miscarriage, including chromosomal abnormalities, hormonal imbalances, and infections.

The temperature of a beverage, whether it's hot, cold, or room temperature, has no impact on the uterine environment.

The temperature of the beverage doesn't matter [Parents]
The temperature of the beverage doesn't matter [Parents] Pulse Nigeria
The uterus is a well-regulated organ that maintains a consistent temperature suitable for fetal development. The body's internal systems work together to ensure that the baby remains at a healthy temperature, regardless of the outside environment.

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that drinking cold soda can cause a miscarriage. Numerous studies have been conducted to investigate the relationship between temperature and pregnancy outcomes, and none have found a causal link. In fact, many experts believe that the myth likely originated from a misunderstanding of traditional remedies or superstitions.

While drinking cold soda is not a risk factor for miscarriage, there are other factors that can increase the likelihood of pregnancy loss. These include:

  • Age: Women over 35 and under 18 are at a slightly higher risk of miscarriage.
  • Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune diseases, can increase the risk of miscarriage.
  • Lifestyle factors: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug use can also contribute to pregnancy loss.
  • Previous miscarriages: Women who have experienced multiple miscarriages may be at a higher risk of future losses.
There are so many myths associated with pregnancy [Parents]
There are so many myths associated with pregnancy [Parents] Pulse Nigeria

The myth that drinking cold soda can abort a pregnancy is simply untrue. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim, and it's important to rely on accurate information from professionals.

If you have concerns about your pregnancy, it's best to consult with your doctor for personalised advice and guidance.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

