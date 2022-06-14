#FeatureByKerrygoldAvantage - As part of activities celebrating World Milk Day, Kerrygold Avantage engaged consumers in a 3-day event, filled with exciting activities at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. From milk tasting, spin and win to jolly milk shake rides and fun time with Nollywood Actor, @ufuomamcdermott, popular food bloggers chef Tolani @diaryofakitchenlover and @jamilaolawal.
Kerrygold Avantage is showcasing exciting ways Irish dairy can be enjoyed with its #MyKerrygoldMilkrecipe02 campaign
Kerrygold Avantage is produced in a highly sustainable manner with premium quality Irish dairy which is tasty, nutritious, healthy, and mixes effortlessly into a delicious creamy milk, providing the essential nutrients for a healthy body.
There are lots of rewards to be won as the brand is currently searching for the most creative milk recipe in its #MyKerrygoldMilkrecipe02 competition on social media.
Join the #MyKerrygoldMilkrecipe02 challenge and stand a chance to win a fridge, an air fryer, smartphone, shopping vouchers and loads of consolation prizes. All you have to do is create your own 1minute Milk Recipe using Kerrygold Avantage Milk, share video tagging @kerrygoldnigeria with the hashtags #MyKerrygoldMilkRecipe02 #IrishDairy.
Remember, you must be following @kerrygoldnigeria to be eligible!
Entries closes on the 21st of June.
