50 Afrobeats Hit Songs Turning 10 in 2026

Take a trip back in time and revisit these 50 Afrobeats songs turning 10 in 2026. These songs hold the history of a constantly evolving genre and celebrate the stars who defined that era.

The year 2016 was an unforgettable one in Nigerian music. How can we forget how Tekno delivered a national anthem with his smash hit single ‘Pana’, or how Mr Eazi led the era-defining Ghana bounce sound? How can we forget how Maleek Berry’s ‘Kontrol’ bridged the local scene with the diaspora, or how Runtown made sure a historic year ended on a high note with ‘Mad Over You’?

Advertisement

Advertisement

From career-defining records, heavyweight collaborations, award-winning international partnerships, to viral street records, 2016 had songs that altered the soundscape, shifted culture, and added significant mileage to Afrobeats global aspirations.

A decade later, these songs continue to move the dancefloor while holding the context of the sound and efforts of stars who contributed to the evolution and success of Nigerian pop music.

As we revisit some of the iconic releases turning 10, we should not only enjoy the rush of nostalgia it offers, but also see it as a chance to appreciate the Afrobeats history and the stars who shaped it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. ‘Pana’ – Tekno

It’s impossible to talk about 2016 without referring to Tekno’s ‘Pana’, which was an anthem that united the continent. The song is a testament to Tekno’s mastery of melodies and his understanding of the power of simplicity.

His quirky and loose use of pidgin English blended with infectious melodies that sat comfortably on Kriztbeatz's expert production, which embraced the trendy Ghana Bounce sound and Highlife feel. The song was an instant hit as it swept across Nigeria, then the entire continent.



‘Pana’ was a career turning point for Tekno and a decisive moment for the Nigerian music industry, which asserted her place as the continent’s dominant force. A decade later, the song has earned its place as one of the greatest records in the modern history of Nigerian music.

2. ‘Mad Over You’ – Runtown

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although released in December 2016 for a historic 2017 run, ‘Mad Over You’ is as defining for Runtown as it is for Afrobeats. The Del B-produced song is an exploration of the Ghanaian "Alkayida (Ghana Bounce)" rhythm, which is slowed down to craft a flawless record that impacted the continent.

3. ‘Mama’ – Kiss Daniel

Before Kizz Daniel, there was Kiss Daniel, with the common denominator being sheer hitmaking ability. In 2016, a fast-rising Kiss Daniel released the Young Jonn-produced hit record ‘Mama’ showcased his hitmaking credentials and signalling his superstar ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. ‘Fada Fada’ – Phyno featuring Olamide

When Phyno and Olamide connect, the result is fireworks. In 2016, they delivered the Thanksgiving anthem ‘Fada Fada’ that resonated from the church to the club and the streets. Mastercraft's Highlife meets Afrobeats production, Phyno's smooth Igbo verse, and Olamide's street touch made this song a true national anthem.

5. 'Iskaba' - Wande Coal & DJ Tunez

If there was ever a perfect song, it's DJ Tunez and Wande Coal's 'Iskaba', which showcases Afrobeats shape shifting capacity. From the Salsa-fused production, Wande Coal's Fuji-inflected melodies, and sticky hook, this song stunned listeners at home and won fans abroad.

6. 'Ojere' - Dremo

2016 was a decisive year for rapper Dremo, who gave Nigerian rap fans an anthem they could dap to. His smooth flows, witty lyrics, catchy rhymes, and Adey's flawless production delivered one of the most ubiquitous songs of 2016.

7. ‘Who You Epp?’ – Olamide

Olamide’s hit records often deliver moments that transcend music by impacting pop culture. His 2016 viral hit ‘Who You Epp?’ had young people asking the defiant question posed by Baddo on a party starting track next to Phyno and Wande Coal.



The song that started as a freestyle became a culturally defining moment that continues to shape Nigerian pidgin English a decade later.

8. ‘Kontrol’ – Maleek Berry

When we discuss the subject of stars who helped the right Afrobeats crossover sound, we must give credit to Maleek Berry, who, in 2016, released his EP ‘Last Daze of Summer,’ which had the smash hit ‘Kontrol.’



The groovy production with a UK spice, combined with Afrobeats melodies and writing, creates a hit song and a major crossover moment.

9. ‘No Kissing Baby’ – Patoranking ft. Sarkodie

Patoranking’s debut album, ‘God Over Everything’ album arrived in 2016, and ‘No Kissing Baby’ was the clear standout. The GospelOnDeBeatz produced track successfully merged Dancehall with the era-defining Ghana bounce rhythm to create a cross-cultural hit that dominated airwaves across the continent.

10. ‘Bahd Baddo Baddest’ – Falz ft. Olamide & Davido

In 2016, Falz D Bahd Guy, Olamide Baddo, and Davido AKA Baddest combined for a chest-thumping anthem that rocked the Nigerian music scene. The trio delivered unforgettable verses with Davido’s part going viral for his infamous “Mr Dele na my boy” line.

Other songs turning 10 in 2026. 11. ‘Emergency’ – D’banj 12. ‘Soft Work’ – Falz 13. 'Mungo Park' - Korede Bello 14. Abule Sowo - Olamide 15. ‘Standard’ – Reekado Banks 16. ‘Hola Hola’ – Sugarboy 17. ‘Eleko’ - Mayorkun 18. ‘Wait’ – Solidstar ft. Davido 19. ‘Osinachi (Remix)’ – Humblesmith ft. Davido 20. 'Made For You' - Banky W 21. ‘Kolewerk’ - Koker 22. ‘Cause Trouble’ - Lil Kesh featuring YCee 23. ‘Where’ - Tekno 24. ‘Leg Over’ - Mr Eazi 25. ‘Ariwoko’ - Adekunle Gold 26. ‘Konkobility’ - Olamide 27. ‘Ogene’ remix - Zoro featuring Lil Kesh, YCee, Flavour 28. ‘Bubble Bup’ - Cynthia Morgan 29. ‘If I Get Money Ehn’ - Magnito 30. ‘Bank Alert’ - P Square 31. ‘Owo Blow’ - Olamide 32. ‘Diana’ - Tekno 33. ‘Daddy Yo’ - Wizkid 34. ‘Oya Dab’ - DJ Enimoney featuring Olamide 35. ‘Ezege’ - Phyno 36. ‘Ready’ - Adekunle Gold 37. ‘Oluwa Ni’ - Reekado Banks 38. ‘Standing Ovation’ - Tiwa Savage featuring Olamide 39. ‘Do Like That’ - Korede Bello 40. ‘Ohema’ - Spinall feat Mr Eazi 41. ‘Fall In Love’ - Chidinma 42. ‘Eko Miami’ - Maleek Berry 43. ‘Akube’ - Dotman 44. ‘Coolest Kid In Africa’ - Davido featuring Nasty C 45. ‘E Sure For Me’ - Phyno 46. ‘Problem’ - Reekado Banks 47. ‘Olowo’ – DJ Spinall ft. Davido & Wande Coal 48. ‘Pree Me’ - Burna Boy 49. ‘Ballerz’ - Wande Coal 50. ‘Money’ - Timaya featuring Flavour