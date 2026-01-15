Advertisement

MOBO Awards 2026: Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and More Make The List (FULL LIST)

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:01 - 15 January 2026
Nigerian artists score nominations at the 2026 MOBO Awards, including Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Adekunle Gold. See the full list of nominees below.
The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) have released the full nomination list ahead of the ceremony in a few months. Established in 1996 by Kanya King, the MOBOs celebrate exceptional achievements in music of Black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, Afrobeats, and drill. 

Over the past 30 years, the awards have provided a mainstream platform for Black artists in Europe, helping launch and solidify careers across continents. This year, as the MOBO Awards mark their 30th anniversary, Nigerian talent is prominently featured among the nominees, reflecting the country’s continued dominance in global music. The ceremony will take place in Manchester for the first time on March 26, 2026, celebrating three decades of music, culture, and excellence.

Nigerian Nominees at the 2026 MOBO Awards

Ayra Starr leads the pack for Nigeria, scoring two nominations: Best International Act and Best African Music Act. The star joins African peers, including Tyla and Moliy, in both categories. Last year, Ayra Starr took home both awards, and we are eager to see if she can repeat her feat.

Other Nigerian artists nominated for Best African Music Act include:

  • Adekunle Gold

  • Davido

  • Rema

  • Shallipopi

  • Tiwa Savage

  • Wizkid

All of these artists have been recognised by MOBO in previous years, highlighting their sustained influence on the international music scene.

In addition to performers, P2J has earned a nod for Best Producer, while media personality Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty) is nominated for Best Media Personality, representing Nigeria beyond the music stage.

What the Founder Says

Reflecting on the milestone, Kanya King said:

“As MOBO enters its 30th year, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary breadth of talent we have championed over the past three decades. Time and again, artists have taken the recognition of a MOBO Award and transformed it into fuel for lasting success.”

Her words emphasise the importance of the MOBOs in providing exposure and credibility to Black talent globally, including Nigeria’s vibrant Afrobeats scene.

Full List of Nominees

Best Male Act

  • Central Cee

  • Elmiene

  • Jim Legxacy

  • Nemzzz

  • Odeal

  • Skepta

Best Female Act 

  • Flo

  • Kwn

  • Little Simz

  • Olivia Dean

  • Pinkpantheress

  • Sasha Keable

Album Of The Year

  • Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness

  • Ezra Collective – Dance, No Ones Watching

  • Flo – Access All Areas

  • Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down

  • Little Simz – Lotus

  • Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving

Song Of The Year

  • AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – ‘crush’

  • Donae’o Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – ‘nights like this’

  • Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – ‘victory lap’

  • Jim Legxacy & Dave – ‘3x’

  • Kwn – ‘do what I say’

  • Myles Smith – ‘nice to meet you’

  • Olivia Dean – ‘man I need’

  • Pinkpantheress – ‘illegal’

  • Raye – ‘where is my husband!’

  • Tim Duzit – ‘kat slater’

Best Newcomer

  • Dc3

  • Esdeekid

  • Finessekid

  • Jim Legxacy

  • Kwn

  • Namesbliss

  • Nia Smith

  • Sekou

  • Skye Newman

  • Yt

Video Of The Year

  • Pozer – ‘shanghigh noon’ (Directed By Bas Haselager)

  • Fka Twigs – ‘eusexua’ (Directed By Jordan Hemingway)

  • Jim Legxacy – ‘father’ (Directed By Lauzza)

  • Little Simz – ‘flood’ Feat. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly (Directed By Salomon Ligthelm)

  • Raye – ‘where is my husband!’ (Directed By The Reids)

  • Skepta & Fred Again – ‘back 2 back’ (Directed By Domamanic And Skepta)

Best R&b/soul Act

  • Elmiene

  • Flo

  • Kwn

  • Odeal

  • Olivia Dean

  • Sasha Keable

Best Alternative Music Act

  • Alt Blk Era

  • Blood Orange

  • Hak Baker

  • Michael Kiwanuka

  • Nova Twins

  • Rachel Chinouriri

Best Grime Act

  • Chip

  • Jayahadadream

  • Kasst 8

  • Ruff Sqwad

  • Scorcher

  • Wiley

Best Hip Hop Act

  • Aitch

  • Asco

  • Catch

  • Central Cee

  • D-block Europe

  • Kojey Radical

  • Little Simz

  • Loyle Carner

  • Wretch 32

  • Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act

  • 36

  • Booter Bee

  • Chy Cartier

  • Esdeekid

  • K-trap

  • Leostaytrill

  • Nemzzz

  • Pozer

  • Twin S

  • Wohdee

Best International Act

  • Ayra Starr

  • Cardi B

  • Clipse

  • Gunna

  • Kehlani

  • Leon Thomas

  • Mariah The Scientist

  • Moliy

  • Tyla

  • Vybz Kartel

Best Media Personality

  • Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)

  • Dj Ag

  • In My Opinion

  • Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)

  • Nadia Jae

  • Niko Omilana

  • Pk Humble

  • Remi Burgz

  • Uche Natori

  • Winners Talking

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

  • Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King

  • Ashley Thomas – Hostage

  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

  • Damson Idris – F1

  • Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders

  • Lennie James – Mr Loverman

  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence

  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best African Music Act

  • Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

  • Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

  • Davido (Nigeria)

  • Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

  • Moliy (Ghana)

  • Rema (Nigeria)

  • Shallipopi (Nigeria)

  • Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

  • Tyla (South Africa)

  • Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act

  • Ayetian

  • Lila Iké

  • Masicka

  • Shenseea

  • Vybz Kartel

  • Yung Bredda

Best Jazz Act

  • Cktrl

  • Ego Ella May

  • Ezra Collective

  • Kokoroko

  • Nubya Garcia

  • Yazmin Lacey

Best Electronic/dance Act

  • Fka Twigs

  • Jazzy

  • Kilimanjaro

  • Pinkpantheress

  • Salute

  • Sherelle

Best Gospel Act

  • Annatoria

  • Dc3

  • Faith Child

  • Imrhan

  • Sondae

  • Still Shadey

Best Producer

  • Inflo

  • Jae5

  • Miles Clinton James

  • P2j

  • Sammy Soso

  • Zach Nahome

Read Next: 10 Nigerian Artists To Watch Out For In 2026

