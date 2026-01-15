MOBO Awards 2026: Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and More Make The List (FULL LIST)

Nigerian artists score nominations at the 2026 MOBO Awards, including Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Adekunle Gold. See the full list of nominees below.

The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) have released the full nomination list ahead of the ceremony in a few months. Established in 1996 by Kanya King, the MOBOs celebrate exceptional achievements in music of Black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, Afrobeats, and drill.

Over the past 30 years, the awards have provided a mainstream platform for Black artists in Europe, helping launch and solidify careers across continents. This year, as the MOBO Awards mark their 30th anniversary, Nigerian talent is prominently featured among the nominees, reflecting the country’s continued dominance in global music. The ceremony will take place in Manchester for the first time on March 26, 2026, celebrating three decades of music, culture, and excellence.

Nigerian Nominees at the 2026 MOBO Awards

Ayra Starr leads the pack for Nigeria, scoring two nominations: Best International Act and Best African Music Act. The star joins African peers, including Tyla and Moliy, in both categories. Last year, Ayra Starr took home both awards, and we are eager to see if she can repeat her feat.

Other Nigerian artists nominated for Best African Music Act include: Adekunle Gold

Davido

Rema

Shallipopi

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid



All of these artists have been recognised by MOBO in previous years, highlighting their sustained influence on the international music scene. In addition to performers, P2J has earned a nod for Best Producer, while media personality Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty) is nominated for Best Media Personality, representing Nigeria beyond the music stage.

What the Founder Says

Reflecting on the milestone, Kanya King said: “As MOBO enters its 30th year, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary breadth of talent we have championed over the past three decades. Time and again, artists have taken the recognition of a MOBO Award and transformed it into fuel for lasting success.” Her words emphasise the importance of the MOBOs in providing exposure and credibility to Black talent globally, including Nigeria’s vibrant Afrobeats scene.

Full List of Nominees

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Elmiene

Jim Legxacy

Nemzzz

Odeal

Skepta

Best Female Act

Flo

Kwn

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Pinkpantheress

Sasha Keable

Album Of The Year

Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness

Ezra Collective – Dance, No Ones Watching

Flo – Access All Areas

Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down

Little Simz – Lotus

Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving

Song Of The Year

AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – ‘crush’

Donae’o Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – ‘nights like this’

Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – ‘victory lap’

Jim Legxacy & Dave – ‘3x’

Kwn – ‘do what I say’

Myles Smith – ‘nice to meet you’

Olivia Dean – ‘man I need’

Pinkpantheress – ‘illegal’

Raye – ‘where is my husband!’

Tim Duzit – ‘kat slater’

Best Newcomer

Dc3

Esdeekid

Finessekid

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Namesbliss

Nia Smith

Sekou

Skye Newman

Yt

Video Of The Year

Pozer – ‘shanghigh noon’ (Directed By Bas Haselager)

Fka Twigs – ‘eusexua’ (Directed By Jordan Hemingway)

Jim Legxacy – ‘father’ (Directed By Lauzza)

Little Simz – ‘flood’ Feat. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly (Directed By Salomon Ligthelm)

Raye – ‘where is my husband!’ (Directed By The Reids)

Skepta & Fred Again – ‘back 2 back’ (Directed By Domamanic And Skepta)

Best R&b/soul Act

Elmiene

Flo

Kwn

Odeal

Olivia Dean

Sasha Keable

Best Alternative Music Act

Alt Blk Era

Blood Orange

Hak Baker

Michael Kiwanuka

Nova Twins

Rachel Chinouriri

Best Grime Act

Chip

Jayahadadream

Kasst 8

Ruff Sqwad

Scorcher

Wiley

Best Hip Hop Act

Aitch

Asco

Catch

Central Cee

D-block Europe

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Wretch 32

Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act

36

Booter Bee

Chy Cartier

Esdeekid

K-trap

Leostaytrill

Nemzzz

Pozer

Twin S

Wohdee

Best International Act

Ayra Starr

Cardi B

Clipse

Gunna

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah The Scientist

Moliy

Tyla

Vybz Kartel

Best Media Personality

Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)

Dj Ag

In My Opinion

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)

Nadia Jae

Niko Omilana

Pk Humble

Remi Burgz

Uche Natori

Winners Talking

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King

Ashley Thomas – Hostage

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Damson Idris – F1

Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders

Lennie James – Mr Loverman

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Moliy (Ghana)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Ayetian

Lila Iké

Masicka

Shenseea

Vybz Kartel

Yung Bredda

Best Jazz Act

Cktrl

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Nubya Garcia

Yazmin Lacey

Best Electronic/dance Act

Fka Twigs

Jazzy

Kilimanjaro

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Sherelle

Best Gospel Act

Annatoria

Dc3

Faith Child

Imrhan

Sondae

Still Shadey

Best Producer