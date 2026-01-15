MOBO Awards 2026: Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and More Make The List (FULL LIST)
The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) have released the full nomination list ahead of the ceremony in a few months. Established in 1996 by Kanya King, the MOBOs celebrate exceptional achievements in music of Black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, Afrobeats, and drill.
Over the past 30 years, the awards have provided a mainstream platform for Black artists in Europe, helping launch and solidify careers across continents. This year, as the MOBO Awards mark their 30th anniversary, Nigerian talent is prominently featured among the nominees, reflecting the country’s continued dominance in global music. The ceremony will take place in Manchester for the first time on March 26, 2026, celebrating three decades of music, culture, and excellence.
Nigerian Nominees at the 2026 MOBO Awards
Ayra Starr leads the pack for Nigeria, scoring two nominations: Best International Act and Best African Music Act. The star joins African peers, including Tyla and Moliy, in both categories. Last year, Ayra Starr took home both awards, and we are eager to see if she can repeat her feat.
Other Nigerian artists nominated for Best African Music Act include:
Adekunle Gold
Davido
Rema
Shallipopi
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
All of these artists have been recognised by MOBO in previous years, highlighting their sustained influence on the international music scene.
In addition to performers, P2J has earned a nod for Best Producer, while media personality Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty) is nominated for Best Media Personality, representing Nigeria beyond the music stage.
What the Founder Says
Reflecting on the milestone, Kanya King said:
“As MOBO enters its 30th year, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary breadth of talent we have championed over the past three decades. Time and again, artists have taken the recognition of a MOBO Award and transformed it into fuel for lasting success.”
Her words emphasise the importance of the MOBOs in providing exposure and credibility to Black talent globally, including Nigeria’s vibrant Afrobeats scene.
Full List of Nominees
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Elmiene
Jim Legxacy
Nemzzz
Odeal
Skepta
Best Female Act
Flo
Kwn
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Pinkpantheress
Sasha Keable
Album Of The Year
Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
Ezra Collective – Dance, No Ones Watching
Flo – Access All Areas
Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down
Little Simz – Lotus
Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving
Song Of The Year
AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – ‘crush’
Donae’o Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – ‘nights like this’
Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – ‘victory lap’
Jim Legxacy & Dave – ‘3x’
Kwn – ‘do what I say’
Myles Smith – ‘nice to meet you’
Olivia Dean – ‘man I need’
Pinkpantheress – ‘illegal’
Raye – ‘where is my husband!’
Tim Duzit – ‘kat slater’
Best Newcomer
Dc3
Esdeekid
Finessekid
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Namesbliss
Nia Smith
Sekou
Skye Newman
Yt
Video Of The Year
Pozer – ‘shanghigh noon’ (Directed By Bas Haselager)
Fka Twigs – ‘eusexua’ (Directed By Jordan Hemingway)
Jim Legxacy – ‘father’ (Directed By Lauzza)
Little Simz – ‘flood’ Feat. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly (Directed By Salomon Ligthelm)
Raye – ‘where is my husband!’ (Directed By The Reids)
Skepta & Fred Again – ‘back 2 back’ (Directed By Domamanic And Skepta)
Best R&b/soul Act
Elmiene
Flo
Kwn
Odeal
Olivia Dean
Sasha Keable
Best Alternative Music Act
Alt Blk Era
Blood Orange
Hak Baker
Michael Kiwanuka
Nova Twins
Rachel Chinouriri
Best Grime Act
Chip
Jayahadadream
Kasst 8
Ruff Sqwad
Scorcher
Wiley
Best Hip Hop Act
Aitch
Asco
Catch
Central Cee
D-block Europe
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Wretch 32
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act
36
Booter Bee
Chy Cartier
Esdeekid
K-trap
Leostaytrill
Nemzzz
Pozer
Twin S
Wohdee
Best International Act
Ayra Starr
Cardi B
Clipse
Gunna
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah The Scientist
Moliy
Tyla
Vybz Kartel
Best Media Personality
Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)
Dj Ag
In My Opinion
Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)
Nadia Jae
Niko Omilana
Pk Humble
Remi Burgz
Uche Natori
Winners Talking
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King
Ashley Thomas – Hostage
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Damson Idris – F1
Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders
Lennie James – Mr Loverman
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Best African Music Act
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Davido (Nigeria)
Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
Moliy (Ghana)
Rema (Nigeria)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Tyla (South Africa)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Caribbean Music Act
Ayetian
Lila Iké
Masicka
Shenseea
Vybz Kartel
Yung Bredda
Best Jazz Act
Cktrl
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Kokoroko
Nubya Garcia
Yazmin Lacey
Best Electronic/dance Act
Fka Twigs
Jazzy
Kilimanjaro
Pinkpantheress
Salute
Sherelle
Best Gospel Act
Annatoria
Dc3
Faith Child
Imrhan
Sondae
Still Shadey
Best Producer
Inflo
Jae5
Miles Clinton James
P2j
Sammy Soso
Zach Nahome
