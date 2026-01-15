'She Dey Crase’ — Davido Issues Explicit Response to 13-Year-Old’s DNA Test Appeal

Nigerian superstar Davido has issued a public response to a teenager’s DNA test appeal, reigniting debate over a long-running paternity dispute.

Afrobeats megastar Davido, born David Adeleke, has publicly responded to renewed paternity claims involving 13-year-old Anu Adeleke, issuing a blunt and profane denial on social media that has intensified public debate around the long-running controversy.

The response came shortly after Anu shared a letter on Instagram on 15 January 2026, appealing for a fresh DNA test and claiming Davido is her biological father. In a post published on X (formerly Twitter), Davido rejected the claim and asserted that multiple DNA tests had already been conducted. His post read:

“After 5 DNA test … she Dey crase..her and her mom better leave me the f**k alone and go find her papa…”

Internet Reacts to Davido’s response

The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions across social media.

As of the time of reporting, Davido has not issued any further statements or clarifications beyond the post.

Davido Responds to Fans Over Paternity Dispute With Fresh Explicit Posts on X

Afrobeats megastar Davido | Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Juvia's Place

Shortly after Davido broke his silence on X, a fan questioned whether the singer had ever known or met Anu’s mother. Davido responded by quoting the question and posting a strongly worded reply in which he denied any personal relationship with her and reiterated his claim that multiple DNA tests had already been conducted.

His post read: “Never met the b***h … except when went For the DNA … very st*pid behavior I will soon treat their F* … 5 f****ng hospitals just to be clear .. the mom needs to go to jail … I don’t blame the poor girl ..”

Another user commented under Davido’s thread, questioning the number of DNA tests referenced by the singer. The user wrote: “5DNA test? That’s crazy fr”. The 5ive singer quoted the comment and responded with further clarification, again using explicit language while insisting that the matter had already been conclusively resolved.

His response stated: “Yes I chose 3 hospitals and they chose their own two hospitals .. all came out Negative .. this is the last time I’m speaking on this nonsense.”

The singer’s statement suggests that, according to his account, DNA tests were carried out at five separate medical facilities, with both parties allegedly involved in selecting the locations. Davido indicated that all results were negative and declared that he would not address the issue publicly again.

Davido's alleged paternity dispute

Davido

The paternity dispute involving Anu Adeleke has persisted for more than a decade. Anu’s mother has consistently claimed that Davido is her father, while the singer and his representatives have repeatedly denied the allegation.

In January 2025, Davido’s former lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, stated publicly that two DNA tests had already been carried out at reputable medical facilities. According to Ajudua, one of the tests was selected by Anu’s family at the request of Davido’s father, Dr. Deji Adeleke, and both results reportedly showed that Davido is not Anu’s biological father. He described the continued public claims as “extremely unfair” to the Adeleke family and potentially damaging to the child involved.

Anu’s mother Ms Ayo Labinjoh, has disputed those claims, insisting that no DNA tests were conducted and that her daughter has never received definitive proof regarding her paternity. The conflicting accounts have fuelled ongoing public debate, with the issue periodically resurfacing on social media.

In her recent Instagram appeal, Anu detailed the emotional distress she says she has experienced as a result of uncertainty surrounding her paternity.

Anu cited bullying at school and stated that the DNA request was a personal effort to seek clarity and closure as she grows older. Her post attracted widespread attention and sympathy, prompting Davido’s public response.

Davido’s Family Context and Public Scrutiny

Davido performs onstage in concert at Toyota Center on July 17, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Davido is one of Africa’s most prominent music artists and has often spoken publicly about fatherhood and family responsibility. The Grammy nominee and serial hitmaker currently acknowledges six children, three daughters and three sons, though one son died in 2022.

His acknowledged children include Imade Adeleke, born in May 2015 to Sophia Momodu; Hailey Adeleke, born in May 2017 to Amanda; and Dawson Adeleke, born in 2020 to Larissa London. He also shares twins, born in October 2023, with his wife, Chioma Rowland. His son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr., tragically died in a swimming pool accident in October 2022 at the age of three, an event that drew widespread condolences.