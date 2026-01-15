Davido’s Alleged Daughter Anu Adeleke Requests New DNA Test

Davido faces renewed attention after 13-year-old Anu Adeleke publicly appealed for a fresh DNA test, reigniting a long-running paternity dispute.

A 13-year-old girl, Anu Adeleke, has publicly requested a DNA test from Nigerian music star Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, claiming he is her father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 15 January 2026, Anu shared a heartfelt letter o Instagram describing the emotional strain caused by uncertainty over her paternity.

In the post, she explained that she has faced persistent bullying at school, with classmates mocking her claims, which has caused significant emotional distress. She emphasized that the DNA test is a personal step toward establishing her identity and obtaining closure, addressing Davido respectfully and noting that she had sent the request through Instagram direct messages.

Davido | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anu’s post quickly gained traction online, reigniting public interest in a dispute that has lingered for more than a decade. The teenager highlighted her academic accomplishments, portraying herself as resilient despite the emotional challenges she has faced.

History and Controversy Over Paternity Claims

The paternity dispute involving Davido and Anu traces back over ten years. Anu’s mother has consistently maintained that Davido is her father, while the artist and his representatives have repeatedly denied the claim.

Davido paid a tribute to Naeto C at his comeback concert "RETROSPECTIVE" in Lagos on Tuesday, December 16| Getty Images

In January 2025, Davido’s former lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, publicly stated that two DNA tests conducted at reputable clinics, including one chosen by Anu’s family at the suggestion of Davido’s father, Dr. Deji Adeleke - confirmed that Davido is not the girl’s biological father. Ajudua described the ongoing claims as “extremely unfair” to both Davido’s family and Anu herself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite these assertions, Anu’s mother, Ayo Labinjoh, denied the claims of previous DNA tests in a statement posted to her daughter’s Instagram account on January 9, 2025.

"This week I introduced my daughter Anu Adeleke to Nigerians after a 6-year break. To my shock, I read several blog stories claiming that I had 2 DNA tests to establish her paternity. This false information was maliciously spread by his former lawyer Bob Ajuada who was neither present nor employed by Mr. Adeleke at the time in 2014,” the statement read.

“We did not go to two hospitals but a small clinic where my daughter's blood was drawn in a private room and I watched money change hands in a brown envelope.”

The conflicting accounts have divided online audiences, with some expressing sympathy for Anu’s quest for clarity, while others criticize the repeated demands as an intrusion on Davido’s privacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of the time of this publication, Davido has not publicly responded to the teenager’s latest appeal.

How Many Children Does Davido Have?

Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke

Davido, 33, publicly acknowledges six children, including three daughters and three sons, though one son passed away in 2022.

His eldest daughter, Imade Adeleke, was born in May 2015 to businesswoman Sophia Momodu. Hailey Adeleke, born in May 2017 to Atlanta-based model Amanda, lives primarily in the United States. His son David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr., born in October 2019 to his wife Chioma Rowland, tragically died in a swimming pool accident in October 2022. Davido also has a son, Dawson Adeleke, born in 2020 to UK-based makeup artist Larissa London, and twins born in October 2023 with Chioma Rowland.

The ongoing dispute with Anu Adeleke adds a further layer, highlighting the challenges of managing personal matters under intense public scrutiny.