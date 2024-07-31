Taraba State, located in the North East region of Nigeria, has several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with unique postal codes that facilitate efficient mail delivery and other location-based services.
List of postal codes in Taraba State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Below is a comprehensive list of the postal codes for the LGAs and their sub-areas within Taraba State:
Ardo Kola
Ardo Kola: 660102
Bali
- Bali: 672101
- Bantaji: 672102
Donga
Donga: 671102
Gashaka
Serti: 663101
Gassol
- Mutum Biyu: 672103
- Sabongida: 672104
Ibi
- Ibi: 670109
- Sarkin Kudu: 670110
- Dampar: 670111
Jalingo
- Jalingo: 660101
- Mayo Gwoi: 660201
- Kona: 660271
Karim Lamido
- Karim Lamido: 662106
- Jen: 662107
Kurmi
Baissa: 671104
Lau
- Lau: 662101
- Abbare: 662105
Sardauna
Gembu: 663102
Takum
Takum: 671101
Ussa
Lissam: 671103
Wukari
- Wukari: 670101
- Chonku: 670107
- Gindin Dorowa: 670108
Yorro
- Pantisawa: 661101
- Pantisawa Town: 661102
Zing
- Zing: 661103
- Monkin: 661104
- Nyibango: 661109
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
For more information and detailed postal codes for other locations within Taraba State, you can visit this official website.
Source: Taraba State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
