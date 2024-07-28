ADVERTISEMENT
5 interesting uses of AC water

Oghenerume Progress

Doing any of these enables you to not only conserve water but also reduce the environmental impact of wasting water.

Stop throwing out AC water [LinkedIn]
Stop throwing out AC water [LinkedIn]

Do you often pour out the water that comes out from your air conditioners (ACs)? A lot of homes and offices use ACs and most people throw out the water it produces.

AC water is condensate water, formed as a result of the cooling process and instead of being thrown away, this water can be used for different things.

Here are some interesting uses of AC water:

One of the most straightforward uses of AC water is in gardening. This condensate is generally free from chlorine and other chemicals found in tap water, making it suitable for watering plants. Whether for outdoor gardens or indoor potted plants, AC water can help keep your plants hydrated, especially during dry seasons.

You can also use AC water for different household cleaning tasks. Its purity makes it ideal for cleaning floors, windows, and other surfaces. Using AC water in this way not only conserves tap water but also reduces the household's overall water footprint.

Given the significant amount of water used in flushing toilets, AC water can be an excellent alternative. Collecting and redirecting this water for toilet flushing can lead to substantial water savings, especially in regions facing water scarcity.

If you own a car, AC water is a gentle and chemical-free option for washing it. Collecting and using this water helps conserve potable water and provides a sustainable solution for keeping cars clean.

You can use AC water to iron clothes [Freepik]
You can use AC water to iron clothes [Freepik] A photo of a man ironing clothes Pulse Live Kenya
Using AC water in steam irons can prevent mineral buildup, which is common when using hard tap water. This can extend the life of the iron and ensure clothes are ironed without any mineral residue.

There you have it, five uses for AC water instead of throwing it away. Doing any of the above enables you to not only conserve water but also reduce the environmental impact of wasting water.

