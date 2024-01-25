ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

If you're switching your birth control method, here's all you need to know

Anna Ajayi

Switching birth control methods is a personal decision that should be made with care and consideration.

Birth control options [Goodrx]
Birth control options [Goodrx]

Recommended articles

Whether you're looking for a more effective option, experiencing side effects, or simply exploring new choices, you must be well-informed. In this detailed guide, we've got you covered with everything you need to know about switching your birth control method.

Before making any changes, it's essential to consult with your healthcare provider. They will conduct a thorough assessment of your medical history, current health status, and contraceptive needs. This consultation is crucial in ensuring that your new birth control method aligns with your health and lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several birth control methods available, each with its own set of advantages and considerations. Here's a brief overview of some common options:

Oral contraceptives (The pill): These are daily pills that contain hormones (combination or progestin-only) to prevent pregnancy. They are highly effective when taken consistently and correctly.

Intrauterine devices (IUDs): IUDs are small, T-shaped devices inserted into the uterus. They can provide protection for several years, depending on the type (copper or hormonal).

Contraceptive implants: A small rod is inserted under the skin of the upper arm, releasing hormones to prevent pregnancy for up to three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contraceptive injections: These injections, given every few months, contain progestin to prevent ovulation and pregnancy.

Barrier methods: This includes condoms (male and female) and diaphragms, which physically block sperm from reaching the egg.

Emergency contraception: This is a backup method taken after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure to prevent pregnancy.

Sterilisation: Permanent contraception options for those who have completed their family planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your daily routine and lifestyle play a significant role in selecting the most suitable birth control method. If you have a busy schedule or difficulty remembering daily tasks, long-acting methods like IUDs, contraceptive implants, or injections may be more effective. Choose a method that fits seamlessly into your life for consistent use.

When switching birth control methods, it's essential to be aware of potential side effects as your body adjusts to the new hormones or devices. Common side effects include changes in menstrual bleeding patterns, mood swings, nausea, and breast tenderness. These symptoms typically subside within a few months, but if they persist or become severe, consult your healthcare provider.

Proper timing when switching methods is vital to maintain contraceptive effectiveness. Follow your healthcare provider's guidance on when to start the new method. In some cases, additional backup contraception may be necessary during the transition period to ensure protection against pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

After switching birth control methods, it's crucial to monitor your health and well-being. Keep track of any changes in your menstrual cycle, mood, or physical health. Regular check-ins with your healthcare provider will help address any concerns or adjustments needed during this transition.

Understand that your body may take time to adapt to a new birth control method. The adjustment period can vary from a few weeks to several months. During this time, it's essential to talk with your healthcare provider about any issues or concerns you may have.

Continuously educate yourself about your chosen birth control method. Understand how it works, its effectiveness, and any potential side effects or risks. Staying informed empowers you to make the most of your contraceptive choice and ensures you are well-prepared for any changes or challenges.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you're switching your birth control method, here's all you need to know

If you're switching your birth control method, here's all you need to know

10 rare gemstones that can be found in Nigeria

10 rare gemstones that can be found in Nigeria

5 simple practices for self-love and embracing imperfections

5 simple practices for self-love and embracing imperfections

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Sexual Bucket List: 10 adventures to spice up your love life

Sexual Bucket List: 10 adventures to spice up your love life

How society and the media influence our understanding of fatherhood and masculinity

How society and the media influence our understanding of fatherhood and masculinity

Dating app dos and don'ts for young adults in search of real connection

Dating app dos and don'ts for young adults in search of real connection

ETSRL Music and Nasboi's Umbrella Cocktail Party: A spectacular night of music extravaganza

ETSRL Music and Nasboi's Umbrella Cocktail Party: A spectacular night of music extravaganza

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Why most airplanes are painted white

Why most airplanes are painted white

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

Koose powder

DIY Recipes: How to make koose (akara) powder at home

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

Why young people are getting stroke .shapecharge/Getty Images

10 reasons young people are developing stroke