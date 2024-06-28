ADVERTISEMENT
How to stop being lazy and get work done efficiently

Anna Ajayi

Overcoming laziness takes time and effort.

How to stop being lazy and get work done efficiently [TheSunNigeria]
How to stop being lazy and get work done efficiently [TheSunNigeria]

We've all been there. That looming deadline, an unfinished project staring back at us, the overwhelming urge to do absolutely nothing.

This feeling of lethargy also known as laziness, can be a major obstacle to productivity. But what exactly is laziness, and how can we overcome it when we need to get things done?

Laziness isn't always about simply wanting to relax. Sometimes, it can be a symptom of deeper issues like stress, anxiety, or even boredom. Our brains are wired to seek pleasure and avoid discomfort, and sometimes work feels like the opposite! The good news is, there are strategies to combat these feelings and get back on track.

Here are some key things to know about overcoming laziness and getting work efficiently done:

You need to identify the reason why you're feeling lazy [Medium]
You need to identify the reason why you're feeling lazy [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

The first step is to understand why you're feeling lazy. Are you truly tired and in need of rest? Are you overwhelmed by the task at hand? Is there a lack of motivation or clear goals associated with the work? Journaling or simply reflecting on your feelings can help pinpoint the root cause.

Large, looming projects can feel paralysing. A great way to overcome this is to break them down into smaller, more manageable steps. Creating a to-do list with specific, achievable tasks makes the work seem less daunting and more approachable.

Create a to-do list [CentreforBrainHealth]
Create a to-do list [CentreforBrainHealth] Pulse Nigeria

Don't try to tackle the entire project at once. Begin with a small, easy-to-complete task on your list. Completing even a minor step can give you a sense of accomplishment and motivate you to keep going. This momentum can snowball, making it easier to tackle bigger tasks later.

Just like any other important activity, schedule specific times in your day to focus on work. Treat these work sessions with respect, minimising distractions like social media or phone notifications.

Minimise social media distractions [LinkedIn]
Minimise social media distractions [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Having a dedicated work timeframe can help you stay focused and avoid procrastination.

Working consistently can be tiring, so rewarding yourself for completing tasks can be a great motivator. However, the reward shouldn't be immediate. Set milestones or complete a set of tasks before indulging in a break or reward. This delayed gratification helps you stay focused and on track.

Sometimes, laziness can stem from feeling overwhelmed by a long to-do list. Learn to prioritise tasks based on importance and urgency. There are various time management techniques that can help you categorise and schedule tasks effectively.

ALSO READ: 10 cheat codes for lazy people who want to live healthy

Your workspace can significantly impact your focus and motivation. Ensure your work area is clean, organised, and free of distractions. Having a designated workspace can help signal to your brain that it's time to focus.

Have a designated workspace [ArchitecturalDigest]
Have a designated workspace [ArchitecturalDigest] Pulse Nigeria
Overcoming laziness is a process. Be patient with yourself and celebrate even small victories. By implementing these strategies and tailoring them to your individual needs, you can develop a productive work style and conquer those to-do lists.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

