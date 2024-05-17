ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 cheat codes for lazy people who want to live healthy

Temi Iwalaiye

Living healthy can seem like a hassle, but it doesn’t have to be.

Health cheat codes for lazy people [shuttershcok]
Health cheat codes for lazy people [shuttershcok]

Many cheat codes can guarantee a long life. If you start using these cheat codes early enough, you are sure to look and feel younger and be happier.

Recommended articles

Here's the real deal about easy healthy living:

Sugary beverages like sodas, juices, and even smoothies are loaded with empty calories that contribute to weight gain. Instead, drink a lot of water. Water is your best friend; sticking to it can save you at least 10 kg every year. It also makes your skin look better and prevents ageing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep is not just for lazy people. If you sleep a lot, you are healthier than people who don’t. If you are having trouble sleeping, turn off screens (phones, laptops, and TVs) an hour before bed. Also, avoid food and fluids for two to three hours before bedtime, as they can cause indigestion and heartburn. This will help you sleep better.

Eggs, meat, and other whole, unprocessed foods are your best friends. They're loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein that keep you energised and support overall health

ADVERTISEMENT

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your health and weight. Think of ways to destress. You can destress when you do things like meditate, do yoga, or spend time in nature. You'll be surprised at how much better you feel, both physically and mentally.

Take walks after eating [Atlantablackstar]
Take walks after eating [Atlantablackstar] Pulse Nigeria

Walking after every meal aids digestion and prevents bloating and belly fat. Take a 15-minute walk after food to boost your metabolism. A daily 45-minute walk can significantly contribute to weight loss, potentially helping you shed a lot of weight in a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid distractions like phones or TV while eating. Be mindful. This mindfulness helps with portion control so you don’t overeat and allows you to recognise satiety (feeling full).

Go to the gym and build some muscle. Building muscle is an often-overlooked strategy for weight management. Muscle burns more calories at rest, even when you're not actively working out. Strength training helps build muscle, increasing your NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis), which is the energy your body burns throughout the day.

As a general rule, if it comes pre-packaged and processed, it's probably not doing your health any favors. This is usually because of the additives and preservatives added to packaged foods. Choose whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proteins are essential, especially in the morning. Eating a protein-rich breakfast helps you feel fuller for longer and curbs cravings for unhealthy snacks later in the day.

While often associated with bodybuilding, creatine offers benefits beyond muscle growth and athletic performance. It improves cognitive function and brain health. However, foods high in protein and almonds tend to have a lot of creatine.

Incorporating these habits into your daily life will make you healthier and happier.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You’ll see these 7 signs if God wants you to be with someone

You’ll see these 7 signs if God wants you to be with someone

5 health benefits of mushrooms and how to add them to your diet

5 health benefits of mushrooms and how to add them to your diet

5 musicians you probably didn’t know are deaf

5 musicians you probably didn’t know are deaf

10 cheat codes for lazy people who want to live healthy

10 cheat codes for lazy people who want to live healthy

7 activities to avoid if you have high blood pressure

7 activities to avoid if you have high blood pressure

11 cities in the world named Lagos

11 cities in the world named Lagos

Here’s what having a birthmark on these parts of your body really means

Here’s what having a birthmark on these parts of your body really means

Scientists calculated how much strength it takes to carry a baby for 9 months

Scientists calculated how much strength it takes to carry a baby for 9 months

Strawberries are almost perfect, but they may be harmful for these reasons

Strawberries are almost perfect, but they may be harmful for these reasons

Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) to elevate African Leather Ecosystem with annual event

Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) to elevate African Leather Ecosystem with annual event

How many rounds are considered safe for men?: 3 things you should know

How many rounds are considered safe for men?: 3 things you should know

8 possible reasons some people do not sweat

8 possible reasons some people do not sweat

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man eating while on the floor

3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

Post partum depression(inhabitat)

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep

Experts recommend limiting the use of electronic devices at night [Shutterstock]

Lack of sleep affects your life more than you think — here's what you need to fix