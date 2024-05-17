10 cheat codes for lazy people who want to live healthy

Here's the real deal about easy healthy living:

1. Avoid liquid calories and drink water

Sugary beverages like sodas, juices, and even smoothies are loaded with empty calories that contribute to weight gain. Instead, drink a lot of water. Water is your best friend; sticking to it can save you at least 10 kg every year. It also makes your skin look better and prevents ageing.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Get sleep

Sleep is not just for lazy people. If you sleep a lot, you are healthier than people who don’t. If you are having trouble sleeping, turn off screens (phones, laptops, and TVs) an hour before bed. Also, avoid food and fluids for two to three hours before bedtime, as they can cause indigestion and heartburn. This will help you sleep better.

3. Eat meat and eggs

Eggs, meat, and other whole, unprocessed foods are your best friends. They're loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein that keep you energised and support overall health

4. Avoid stress

ADVERTISEMENT

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your health and weight. Think of ways to destress. You can destress when you do things like meditate, do yoga, or spend time in nature. You'll be surprised at how much better you feel, both physically and mentally.

5. Take short walks after eating

Pulse Nigeria

Walking after every meal aids digestion and prevents bloating and belly fat. Take a 15-minute walk after food to boost your metabolism. A daily 45-minute walk can significantly contribute to weight loss, potentially helping you shed a lot of weight in a year.

6. Pay attention to your food

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid distractions like phones or TV while eating. Be mindful. This mindfulness helps with portion control so you don’t overeat and allows you to recognise satiety (feeling full).

7. Build muscle

Go to the gym and build some muscle. Building muscle is an often-overlooked strategy for weight management. Muscle burns more calories at rest, even when you're not actively working out. Strength training helps build muscle, increasing your NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis), which is the energy your body burns throughout the day.

8. Eat fresh, not packaged food

As a general rule, if it comes pre-packaged and processed, it's probably not doing your health any favors. This is usually because of the additives and preservatives added to packaged foods. Choose whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Eat proteins

Proteins are essential, especially in the morning. Eating a protein-rich breakfast helps you feel fuller for longer and curbs cravings for unhealthy snacks later in the day.

10. Take creatine supplements

While often associated with bodybuilding, creatine offers benefits beyond muscle growth and athletic performance. It improves cognitive function and brain health. However, foods high in protein and almonds tend to have a lot of creatine.