ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to stay safe during a protest

Anna Ajayi

Protests are a powerful tool for raising awareness and demanding change.

How to stay safe during a protest [Bloomberg.com]
How to stay safe during a protest [Bloomberg.com]

As Nigeria braces for a nationwide protest against bad governance, protesters, especially the youths, need to prioritise their safety.

Recommended articles

Participating in a protest is a way to express your voice and demand change. But let's be honest, even peaceful protests can sometimes turn chaotic.

So, how do you exercise your right to protest while keeping yourself safe? We will provide tips on how to stay safe during a protest, ensuring you can make your voice heard while protecting yourself and others.

Whether you're a first-time protester or a seasoned activist, here's everything you need to know to help you participate safely and responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria's constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly. Familiarise yourself with the legalities surrounding protest, especially dispersal orders from authorities. Knowing your rights will empower you to act assertively but peacefully, even in tense situations.

Don't head out alone [THISDAYLIVE]
Don't head out alone [THISDAYLIVE] Pulse Nigeria

Safety in numbers! Don't head out alone. Rally your friends, classmates, or colleagues who share your passion. Agree on a meeting point beforehand and have a designated "check-in" time via text or call if things get separated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it a well-established organisation leading the protest? Knowing the route beforehand can help you stay oriented and avoid getting caught in unexpected situations. This also helps you plan your exit strategy if needed.

Bring a reusable water bottle, snacks, and comfortable shoes. Sunscreen, a hat, and a mask are also smart choices.

What to pack for a protest [ShaundaNecole]
What to pack for a protest [ShaundaNecole] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Download a secure messaging app to communicate with your group outside of mainstream channels. Turn off location services on social media to maintain some privacy during the protest. Charge your phone fully and consider carrying a portable charger.

Think functionality, not fashion. Avoid wearing anything that restricts movement or identifies you easily.

Think functionality, not fashion [BuzzFeedNews]
Think functionality, not fashion [BuzzFeedNews] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Opt for comfortable, closed-toe shoes you can walk in for long periods. Long sleeves and pants offer some protection from sun, tear gas, or other irritants.

Leave valuables at home. Avoid carrying heavy bags or backpacks. Don't bring flammable items or anything that could be construed as a weapon. Sticking to peaceful protest tactics keeps everyone safe.

1. Stay alert: Keep your eyes and ears peeled. Pay attention to what's happening around you, and be prepared to react quickly if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Stay peaceful: Remember, this is a peaceful protest. Avoid getting drawn into conflicts or arguments. Chant slogans, hold signs, but maintain a respectful and calm demeanor.

Protest peacefully and stay safe [ActionAidInternational]
Protest peacefully and stay safe [ActionAidInternational] Pulse Nigeria

3. Follow the lead: Listen to instructions from organisers. They are there to ensure everyone's safety. If the protest needs to move location or disperse, follow their guidance calmly and efficiently.

4. Exit strategy: Have a plan for how and when to leave. Identify side streets or alternate routes in case of crowd surges or any unexpected situations.

5. Chemical irritants: If you encounter tear gas or pepper spray, stay calm. Move upwind if possible. Cover your mouth and nose with a damp cloth (not your shirt!). Flush your eyes with clean water for at least 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Documentation: If you witness police brutality or violence against protestors, document it responsibly. Use your phone camera to film discreetly, but prioritise your safety.

7. After the protest: Stay connected with your group after the protest is over. Debrief and check on each other's well-being. Share any documented footage with trusted news outlets or organisations that can hold those in power accountable.

ALSO READ: Poor network, fuel scarcity & 3 other things to expect during August 1 protest

You are a powerful voice for change. By going to the protest, you're making a difference. But your safety matters. So, be prepared, be informed, and be ready to stand up for what you believe in, peacefully and powerfully.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How joining daily morning devotion live stream for 4 years changed my life

How joining daily morning devotion live stream for 4 years changed my life

How to stay safe during a protest

How to stay safe during a protest

7 surprising things most people are addicted to

7 surprising things most people are addicted to

List of postal codes in Nasarawa State

List of postal codes in Nasarawa State

List of postal codes in Taraba State

List of postal codes in Taraba State

Here’s what happens when you stop wearing a bra

Here’s what happens when you stop wearing a bra

Did you know that your nonstick pans are poisoning you? Here's how

Did you know that your nonstick pans are poisoning you? Here's how

5 ways to ease body pain after a workout

5 ways to ease body pain after a workout

7 body language tips for making good first impressions

7 body language tips for making good first impressions

The 2 languages Nigerians are eager to learn

The 2 languages Nigerians are eager to learn

10 of the youngest and 10 of the oldest athletes competing at the Paris Olympics

10 of the youngest and 10 of the oldest athletes competing at the Paris Olympics

The alarm bells sounds in East Africa over a Monkeypox (mpox) outbreak

The alarm bells sounds in East Africa over a Monkeypox (mpox) outbreak

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Postal codes in Rivers State [PropertyPro]

List of postal codes in Rivers State

How to use an air fryer [Sakahomes]

How to use an air fryer in 10 easy steps

Should you use rice water on your face? [LinkedIn]

5 potential side effects of using rice water on your face

An AI-generated image of an Interior of a modern gym featuring separate workout rooms for men and women The gym is split into two distinct areas

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences