Participating in a protest is a way to express your voice and demand change. But let's be honest, even peaceful protests can sometimes turn chaotic.

So, how do you exercise your right to protest while keeping yourself safe? We will provide tips on how to stay safe during a protest, ensuring you can make your voice heard while protecting yourself and others.

Whether you're a first-time protester or a seasoned activist, here's everything you need to know to help you participate safely and responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Know your rights

Nigeria's constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly. Familiarise yourself with the legalities surrounding protest, especially dispersal orders from authorities. Knowing your rights will empower you to act assertively but peacefully, even in tense situations.

2. Buddy up

Pulse Nigeria

Safety in numbers! Don't head out alone. Rally your friends, classmates, or colleagues who share your passion. Agree on a meeting point beforehand and have a designated "check-in" time via text or call if things get separated.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Research the route and organisers

Is it a well-established organisation leading the protest? Knowing the route beforehand can help you stay oriented and avoid getting caught in unexpected situations. This also helps you plan your exit strategy if needed.

4. Pack smart

Bring a reusable water bottle, snacks, and comfortable shoes. Sunscreen, a hat, and a mask are also smart choices.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Communication

Download a secure messaging app to communicate with your group outside of mainstream channels. Turn off location services on social media to maintain some privacy during the protest. Charge your phone fully and consider carrying a portable charger.

6. Dress for the occasion

Think functionality, not fashion. Avoid wearing anything that restricts movement or identifies you easily.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Opt for comfortable, closed-toe shoes you can walk in for long periods. Long sleeves and pants offer some protection from sun, tear gas, or other irritants.

7. Know what to avoid

Leave valuables at home. Avoid carrying heavy bags or backpacks. Don't bring flammable items or anything that could be construed as a weapon. Sticking to peaceful protest tactics keeps everyone safe.

Staying safe and aware during the protest

1. Stay alert: Keep your eyes and ears peeled. Pay attention to what's happening around you, and be prepared to react quickly if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Stay peaceful: Remember, this is a peaceful protest. Avoid getting drawn into conflicts or arguments. Chant slogans, hold signs, but maintain a respectful and calm demeanor.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Follow the lead: Listen to instructions from organisers. They are there to ensure everyone's safety. If the protest needs to move location or disperse, follow their guidance calmly and efficiently.

4. Exit strategy: Have a plan for how and when to leave. Identify side streets or alternate routes in case of crowd surges or any unexpected situations.

5. Chemical irritants: If you encounter tear gas or pepper spray, stay calm. Move upwind if possible. Cover your mouth and nose with a damp cloth (not your shirt!). Flush your eyes with clean water for at least 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Documentation: If you witness police brutality or violence against protestors, document it responsibly. Use your phone camera to film discreetly, but prioritise your safety.

7. After the protest: Stay connected with your group after the protest is over. Debrief and check on each other's well-being. Share any documented footage with trusted news outlets or organisations that can hold those in power accountable.

You are a powerful voice for change. By going to the protest, you're making a difference. But your safety matters. So, be prepared, be informed, and be ready to stand up for what you believe in, peacefully and powerfully.