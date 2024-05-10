ADVERTISEMENT
Men, here’s how to stay celibate for a long time

Choosing to be celibate means deciding not to be sexually active for a period of time.

How can one stay celibate for a long time? [iStock]
For some men, deciding on celibacy can be based on personal, religious, or health reasons.

Staying celibate is a personal choice that can bring many benefits, like more time to focus on your goals and personal growth. If you've decided to be celibate, here are some tips to help you stick with your decision and make the most of it.

The first step to staying celibate is understanding why you want to do it. Maybe you're doing it for religious beliefs, to focus on your career, or to work on personal development. Knowing why can help you stay strong in your decision when it gets tough.

Understand your reasons for staying celibate [VerywellMind]
Knowing what you want to achieve during your time of celibacy can help you stay focused. Maybe you want to save money, get a degree, or become more spiritually connected. Whatever your goals, write them down and think about how staying celibate helps you reach them.

Keeping yourself busy is a great way to avoid thinking about sex. Dive into hobbies, learn new skills, or get involved in your community. Filling your day with activities you enjoy not only keeps your mind off sex but also helps you grow as a person.

Having strong, platonic relationships is important when you’re celibate. Spend time with friends and family who support your choice and understand your reasons.

Build strong friendships [AdobeStock]
Good friends can provide emotional support and keep you company as you pursue other interests.

Know what triggers your sexual thoughts and try to avoid them. This could mean staying away from certain movies, TV shows, websites, or even places that might make staying celibate more difficult. It's okay to set boundaries to protect your decision.

Staying celibate requires self-control. Practice this in other areas of your life too. For example, you might decide to eat healthier or exercise more. Being disciplined in these areas can help you be disciplined about celibacy as well.

Take time to reflect on your journey. Keep a journal and write down how you're feeling and what you're learning. Reflection can help you see how much you've grown and remind you why you chose to be celibate.

If you find it difficult, consider seeking support from a counsellor or a support group. Talking about your struggles can help you feel less alone and give you strategies to stay on track.

Many men find that developing a spiritual practice helps them stay celibate.

Develop a spiritual practice [123RF]
This could involve prayer, meditation, attending religious services, or reading spiritual texts. Whatever your beliefs, finding a spiritual practice can offer strength and comfort.

Finally, remember that it’s okay to make mistakes. Being celibate is challenging, and slip-ups can happen. If you find yourself straying from your commitment, don't be too hard on yourself. Reflect on what happened, learn from it, and keep moving forward.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

