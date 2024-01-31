ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to outsmart scammers and keep your money safe

Anna Ajayi

Outsmarting scammers is all about being alert, informed, and cautious.

To keep your money safe, you need to outsmart the scammer [LinkedIn]
To keep your money safe, you need to outsmart the scammer [LinkedIn]

With scammers getting smarter each day, keeping your money safe is a skill you need.

Recommended articles

We live in a world where scammers are lurking around every corner, ready to trick us out of our money. But don't worry, you can outsmart. We’ll show you how to be smart, stay safe, and keep your hard-earned cash secure:

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step in beating scammers is knowing their tricks. They might call pretending to be from your bank, send emails asking for personal details, pretending to be government officials or even create fake websites that look real. Always be on the lookout for anything that seems suspicious

Never give out your personal details, like your bank account number or PIN, to anyone. Scammers might try to trick you into sharing this info. If you're unsure, hang up the phone or don't reply to the email. It's better to be safe than sorry.

When shopping or banking online, make sure you're on a secure network. Avoid public Wi-Fi for these activities, as it's easier for hackers to access your information. Look for 'https' in the website address – the 's' stands for secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you receive a call or email asking for personal details or money, think twice. Don't be afraid to question the caller's legitimacy or to hang up if something feels off. With emails, check the sender's address carefully and don't click on suspicious links.

Keep your computer and phone secure by regularly updating their security software. This helps protect against hackers and viruses that can steal your information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regularly check your bank accounts and credit card statements. Look for any unusual activity or transactions you don't recognize. If you spot something odd, report it immediately.

If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious with unbelievable deals or opportunities, especially if they require upfront payment or personal information.

Stay informed about the latest scams. Knowledge is power, and the more you know about these tricks, the better you can protect yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi begins road trip from London to Lagos

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi begins road trip from London to Lagos

Here’s what to do after falling victim to a scam

Here’s what to do after falling victim to a scam

5 signs your new relationship is moving too fast

5 signs your new relationship is moving too fast

How to outsmart scammers and keep your money safe

How to outsmart scammers and keep your money safe

6 creative date night ideas for cohabiting couples

6 creative date night ideas for cohabiting couples

3 effective ways to get rid of bedbugs in your home

3 effective ways to get rid of bedbugs in your home

How to know you have ADHD as an adult

How to know you have ADHD as an adult

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

10 most notorious scammers in human history

10 most notorious scammers in human history

How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

Find out the shocking menu of the world's most expensive restaurant

Find out the shocking menu of the world's most expensive restaurant

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Here are 3 tips on how to get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it