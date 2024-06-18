ADVERTISEMENT
How to make orange, pineapple and watermelon juice

Anna Ajayi

Making fresh fruit juice at home is a great way to enjoy a healthy and trusted drink.

Pineapple, orange and watermelon juice [DALL-E2024]
Pineapple, orange and watermelon juice [DALL-E2024]

Today, we are going to learn how to make a delicious juice using oranges, pineapples, and watermelon.

This juice is tasty, easy to make and the ingredients are affordable. Plus, it is packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Here are the simple steps to making this delicious drink.

To make this juice, you will need the following ingredients:

Some ingredients you'll need [Freepik]
Some ingredients you'll need [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria
  • 3 medium-sized oranges
  • 1 medium-sized pineapple
  • 1/2 of a medium-sized watermelon
  • 1-2 tablespoons of honey (optional)
  • Ice cubes (optional)

Here are the tools you need to prepare this juice:

  • A sharp knife
  • A chopping board
  • A blender or juicer
  • A sieve or strainer
  • A large bowl
  • A serving jug
  • Glasses for serving

1. Wash the fruits: Start by washing the oranges, pineapple, and watermelon thoroughly under running water. This removes any dirt or pesticides on the fruit skins.

2. Peel the fruits:

  • Oranges: Peel the oranges and remove the white pith. Separate the segments and remove any seeds.
Peel the fruits [TimesFood]
Peel the fruits [TimesFood] Pulse Nigeria
  • Pineapple: Cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple. Stand it upright and slice off the skin. Cut the pineapple into chunks, removing the core.
  • Watermelon: Cut the watermelon in half. Scoop out the flesh and remove any seeds. Cut the flesh into smaller chunks.

3. Combine the fruits: Place the orange segments, pineapple chunks, and watermelon chunks into the blender. Do not overload the blender; you can blend in batches if necessary.

4. Blend until smooth: Blend the fruits until they form a smooth mixture. If the mixture is too thick, you can add a little water to help it blend more easily.

Blend the fruits [ernakulamdistrict]
Blend the fruits [ernakulamdistrict] Pulse Nigeria
5. Strain the mixture: Pour the blended fruit mixture through a sieve or strainer into a large bowl. Use a spoon to press the pulp and extract as much juice as possible.

6. Sweeten the juice: Taste the juice. If you prefer it sweeter, you can add 1-2 tablespoons of honey and stir until it is fully dissolved.

7. Pour the juice into a serving jug. Add some ice cubes if you like your juice cold.

Enjoy the refreshing taste of your homemade orange, pineapple, and watermelon juice.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to make fresh orange juice without a squeezer

  • Use fresh fruits: The fresher the fruits, the better the juice will taste. Try to use ripe and juicy fruits.
Use fresh fruits [Pinterest]
Use fresh fruits [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
  • Adjust sweetness: If the fruits are sweet enough, you might not need to add honey. Taste the juice before adding any sweetener.
  • Serve immediately: Fresh juice is best enjoyed right away to benefit from all the nutrients.

This juice is perfect for any occasion and is sure to be loved by everyone. With just a few simple steps, you can enjoy a healthy and refreshing drink.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

