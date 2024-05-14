ADVERTISEMENT
5 hidden health dangers of fruit juice that make it as harmful as soda

Temi Iwalaiye

Fruit juice has become so popular these days, but do you know it is unhealthy?

Health danger of fruit juice [fitterfly]
We all should know how important it is to eat fruits, especially to maintain a balanced diet. Fruit provides necessary nutrients and lowers the risk of chronic diseases.

However, many people prefer fruit juice, thinking it is more healthy. Fruit juice, including 100% fruit juice, can have as much sugar as soda, and many juices contain added sugar and other additives.

What makes whole fruit preferable to fruit juice?

Juice has more concentrated sugar and calories than whole or chopped fruit. If you are drinking fruit juices without skin, pulp, or fibre, then you might as well be drinking soda since fibre helps slow down digestion, reduces blood sugar spikes, and promotes fullness, which is why people eat fruit.

Juicing diets often lead to a severe calorie deficit and fast weight loss, but this is difficult to sustain for the long term. Extreme juice cleanses can cause negative side effects like diarrhoea, nausea, dizziness, and fatigue.

Juicing fruits rather than eating them whole doesn't help your body absorb more nutrients. Juice diets can slow metabolism and lead to nutrient deficiencies.

Dangers of juicing [selecthealth]
Juice lacks the protein and healthy fats your body needs for overall health. Protein is crucial for muscle building and repair, while healthy fats provide sustained energy, hormone balance, and help absorb essential vitamins .

Juicing non-organic vegetables with fruits can lead to the consumption of other toxins, such as pesticides. Juicing with vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains can lead to kidney failure. This is because different research has shown it led to kidney problems.

Juice can be nutritionally balanced by adding protein and healthy fats like whey protein, almond milk, avocados, Greek yoghurt, and peanut butter. Also, make the fruit into a smoothie with your blender if the fruit isn't your thing. This creates a tasty beverage that has fibre.

