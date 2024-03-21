ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipe: How to make crunchy cornflakes cereal

Anna Ajayi

Ever wondered what goes into your favourite bowl of cereal?

How to make cornflakes cereal [GlobalFoodBook]
How to make cornflakes cereal [GlobalFoodBook]

You’ll be surprised at how simple it is to transform cornmeal into those crispy, golden flakes you know and love.

Recommended articles

This recipe is perfect for anyone who wants to control the ingredients and enjoy the satisfaction of creating a delicious breakfast staple from scratch. We'll walk you through the entire process, from mixing the batter to achieving the perfect level of crunch.

So, grab your mixing bowl and get ready to create a great breakfast.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 1 cup of fine cornmeal
  • 3 tablespoons of sugar (optional, for a slightly sweetened version)
  • 1/4 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 cup of water
  • Vanilla extract (optional, for added flavour)
  • Baking sheet
  • Parchment paper
  • Rolling pin
  • Mixing bowl
  • Saucepan
ADVERTISEMENT

Begin by preheating your oven to 150°C (300°F). This low-and-slow method ensures your cornflakes crisp up without burning. Line your baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent sticking and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the fine cornmeal, sugar (if using), and salt. If you fancy a hint of vanilla, add a few drops of vanilla extract into the mix for that subtle aroma and taste.

In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the water to a simmer. Gradually whisk in your cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan, forming a dough-like consistency. This should take about 3-5 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn the dough out onto a piece of parchment paper. Place another sheet of parchment paper on top of the dough. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough as thinly as possible. The thinner your dough, the crispier your cornflakes will be.

Remove the top layer of parchment paper. With a sharp knife or pizza cutter, score the rolled-out dough into small squares or rectangles – these will be your cornflakes. Lift the parchment paper with the scored dough onto your baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until the flakes are dry and start to curl up at the edges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn off the oven and let the cornflakes sit inside as it cools; this helps them get even crunchier. Once cool, break the scored dough along the lines into individual flakes.

Serve your homemade cornflakes in a bowl with milk, or use them as a crunchy topping on yoghurt or fruit salads. Store any leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature to keep them crisp.

Enjoy!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edging can help you prolong sex — what does it mean?

Edging can help you prolong sex — what does it mean?

Top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery procedures

Top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery procedures

How to find hidden cameras using mobile phones

How to find hidden cameras using mobile phones

Do open marriages work? What to know about them

Do open marriages work? What to know about them

How to check First Bank account balance

How to check First Bank account balance

These 3 zodiac signs prefer the single life more than anything

These 3 zodiac signs prefer the single life more than anything

DIY Recipe: How to make crunchy cornflakes cereal

DIY Recipe: How to make crunchy cornflakes cereal

Do birth control pills make women fat? - Here's what science says

Do birth control pills make women fat? - Here's what science says

1,800-year-old statue of Roman woman's head discovered in parking lot

1,800-year-old statue of Roman woman's head discovered in parking lot

Guys, here’s how to make your hair grow faster

Guys, here’s how to make your hair grow faster

What is considered cheating in marriage?

What is considered cheating in marriage?

How to know you have an eating disorder

How to know you have an eating disorder

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

The secret of sticking one foot out from under the covers is solved [Storyblcks]

When you find it impossible to sleep, this 1 simple trick can help

What's normal or not about your urine colour [MetropolisHealthcare]

Urine Colour: What's normal and when to see a doctor

Should you wear black to a wedding? [Walmart]

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?