DIY Recipe: How to make crunchy cornflakes cereal

This recipe is perfect for anyone who wants to control the ingredients and enjoy the satisfaction of creating a delicious breakfast staple from scratch. We'll walk you through the entire process, from mixing the batter to achieving the perfect level of crunch.

So, grab your mixing bowl and get ready to create a great breakfast.

Ingredients

1 cup of fine cornmeal

3 tablespoons of sugar (optional, for a slightly sweetened version)

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of water

Vanilla extract (optional, for added flavour)

Equipment needed

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Rolling pin

Mixing bowl

Saucepan

Step-by-step guide

1. Preheat and prepare

Begin by preheating your oven to 150°C (300°F). This low-and-slow method ensures your cornflakes crisp up without burning. Line your baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent sticking and set aside.

2. Mix your ingredients

In a mixing bowl, combine the fine cornmeal, sugar (if using), and salt. If you fancy a hint of vanilla, add a few drops of vanilla extract into the mix for that subtle aroma and taste.

3. Cook the cornmeal mixture

In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the water to a simmer. Gradually whisk in your cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan, forming a dough-like consistency. This should take about 3-5 minutes.

4. Roll out the dough

Turn the dough out onto a piece of parchment paper. Place another sheet of parchment paper on top of the dough. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough as thinly as possible. The thinner your dough, the crispier your cornflakes will be.

5. Cut and bake

Remove the top layer of parchment paper. With a sharp knife or pizza cutter, score the rolled-out dough into small squares or rectangles – these will be your cornflakes. Lift the parchment paper with the scored dough onto your baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until the flakes are dry and start to curl up at the edges.

6. Cool and crunch

Turn off the oven and let the cornflakes sit inside as it cools; this helps them get even crunchier. Once cool, break the scored dough along the lines into individual flakes.

7. Serve and store

Serve your homemade cornflakes in a bowl with milk, or use them as a crunchy topping on yoghurt or fruit salads. Store any leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature to keep them crisp.

Enjoy!