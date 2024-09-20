DIY Recipes: How to make chicken suya

However, chicken suya is a popular variation, offering the same smoky and spicy flavours but with tender, juicy chicken instead. It's perfect for a family gathering or even a casual dinner.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make chicken suya at home, you’re in luck. This recipe is simple, and you can easily recreate the mouth-watering flavours of suya in your kitchen. Here’s everything you need to know to make chicken suya that will impress your friends and family.

Ingredients you’ll need

To make the perfect chicken suya, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Chicken breasts or thighs (500g) – You can use either boneless chicken breasts or thighs, depending on your preference. Thighs tend to be juicier, but breasts work just as well.

Groundnut oil (2 tablespoons) – This adds moisture and enhances the flavour of the chicken.

Suya spice mix (yaji) (3-4 tablespoons) – The suya spice mix is the star of this recipe. You can buy ready-made suya spice from markets, or make your own by combining ground peanuts, ginger, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and stock cubes.

Salt to taste

Wooden skewers (optional) – These are typically used to grill the chicken on, but they’re optional if you don’t have any.

How to make chicken suya

Step 1: Prepare the chicken

Start by cleaning and cutting the chicken into thin, bite-sized strips or pieces.

Thin strips will cook faster and absorb more flavour from the spices. After cutting, pat the chicken dry with paper towels to remove any excess moisture.

Step 2: Season the chicken

In a large mixing bowl, add the chicken strips and drizzle with the groundnut oil. This will help keep the chicken moist while grilling. Next, sprinkle the suya spice mix generously over the chicken, ensuring each piece is well coated. Add salt to taste and mix everything thoroughly with your hands. Let the chicken marinate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to develop.

Step 3: Skewer the chicken

If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in water for about 10 minutes to prevent them from burning during grilling. Once they’re ready, thread the marinated chicken strips onto the skewers, leaving a bit of space between each piece to allow even cooking.

Step 4: Grill the chicken

You can grill your chicken suya on an outdoor charcoal grill for an authentic smoky flavour or use an oven if you prefer.

For charcoal grill: Place the skewers on the grill and cook for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally to ensure all sides are evenly cooked. Brush the chicken with a little more oil as you grill to keep it moist.

For oven: Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Place the skewers on a lined baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through. You can broil them for the last 5 minutes to achieve a crispy, charred finish.

Step 5: Serve

Once the chicken suya is grilled to perfection, remove from the heat and let it rest for a few minutes. Serve with sliced onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers on the side, or pair it with garri, fried plantains, or even jollof rice for a full meal.

Tips for the best chicken suya

Use fresh suya spice mix: If possible, make your suya spice mix fresh for the best flavour. Ground peanuts should be finely blended and mixed with spices like ginger, garlic, and paprika for that authentic taste. Don’t overcook the chicken: Chicken breasts, in particular, can dry out if overcooked. Keep an eye on your grill or oven to ensure the meat remains tender and juicy. Add some heat: If you love spicy food, don’t hesitate to add extra cayenne pepper or chilli powder to the suya spice for an extra kick.

Making chicken suya at home is easier than you think, and the result is absolutely delicious.

