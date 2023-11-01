ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to make the best homemade Nigerian suya

Anna Ajayi

Suya, a popular street food in Nigeria, is also becoming increasingly popular in other parts of the world.

Nigerian suya is surprisingly easy to prepare [Pinterest]
Nigerian suya is surprisingly easy to prepare [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

In Lagos particularly, suya spots can be found in every locality. The good news is that this delicacy can be easily prepared at home.

Let's take you through the steps to create the best Nigerian homemade suya that will tingle your taste buds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you get started, you'll need to gather the following ingredients:

  1. Meat: Suya is made with mainly two types of meat, beef and chicken. You'll need lean cuts and thin strips.
  2. Suya spice: This spice is what gives suya its distinctive flavour. You can get pre-made suya spice at supermarkets or local markets. You can also make your own by blending together spices like groundnut powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Suya spice [Pinterest]
Suya spice [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Adjust the spice level to suit your taste.

3. Skewers: You'll need skewers to thread the meat. If you're using wooden skewers, soak them in water for about 30 minutes to prevent them from burning on the grill.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Groundnut oil: This will be used to brush the meat before grilling.

5. Onions and bell peppers: You can add slices of onions and bell peppers to the skewers for added flavour and colour.

Now that you've gathered your ingredients, let's get cooking!

  1. Prepare the meat: Whether you're using beef or chicken, slice thinly into strips. Then, thread the meat onto the skewers, alternating with slices of onions and bell peppers.
  2. Prepare the suya marinade: In a bowl, mix the suya spice blend with a few tablespoons of groundnut oil to form a thick paste. Then, brush the meat skewers generously with the suya marinade. Make sure each piece is well-coated.
  3. Preheat the grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. If you're using a charcoal grill, make sure the coals are hot and ready.
  4. Grill the suya: Place the skewers on the grill and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until the meat is cooked to your desired level. Add more of the suya marinade to the skewers as they cook.
  5. Serve and enjoy: Remove the suya skewers from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Your Nigerian Suya is ready [Pinterest]
Your Nigerian Suya is ready [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Serve your homemade suya hot with additional suya spice mix on the side or onions, garlic and tomatoes.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

New era of sophisticated beauty tech solutions tailored for Africa

New era of sophisticated beauty tech solutions tailored for Africa

How to make the best homemade Nigerian suya

How to make the best homemade Nigerian suya

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Places you should never take a woman to on a first date [istockphoto]

5 places you should never take a woman on a first date

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

Why they come back

4 reasons men usually come back after they walk away

African ladies walking on the street

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly