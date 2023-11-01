How to make the best homemade Nigerian suya
Suya, a popular street food in Nigeria, is also becoming increasingly popular in other parts of the world.
Recommended articles
In Lagos particularly, suya spots can be found in every locality. The good news is that this delicacy can be easily prepared at home.
Let's take you through the steps to create the best Nigerian homemade suya that will tingle your taste buds.
Ingredients
Before you get started, you'll need to gather the following ingredients:
- Meat: Suya is made with mainly two types of meat, beef and chicken. You'll need lean cuts and thin strips.
- Suya spice: This spice is what gives suya its distinctive flavour. You can get pre-made suya spice at supermarkets or local markets. You can also make your own by blending together spices like groundnut powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Adjust the spice level to suit your taste.
3. Skewers: You'll need skewers to thread the meat. If you're using wooden skewers, soak them in water for about 30 minutes to prevent them from burning on the grill.
4. Groundnut oil: This will be used to brush the meat before grilling.
5. Onions and bell peppers: You can add slices of onions and bell peppers to the skewers for added flavour and colour.
How to prepare
Now that you've gathered your ingredients, let's get cooking!
- Prepare the meat: Whether you're using beef or chicken, slice thinly into strips. Then, thread the meat onto the skewers, alternating with slices of onions and bell peppers.
- Prepare the suya marinade: In a bowl, mix the suya spice blend with a few tablespoons of groundnut oil to form a thick paste. Then, brush the meat skewers generously with the suya marinade. Make sure each piece is well-coated.
- Preheat the grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. If you're using a charcoal grill, make sure the coals are hot and ready.
- Grill the suya: Place the skewers on the grill and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until the meat is cooked to your desired level. Add more of the suya marinade to the skewers as they cook.
- Serve and enjoy: Remove the suya skewers from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes.
Serve your homemade suya hot with additional suya spice mix on the side or onions, garlic and tomatoes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng