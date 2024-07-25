How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

Think of your body like a garden. If you give your plants plenty of water and sunshine, they'll grow big and strong. It's the same with your skin. By drinking healthy beverages, you're giving your body the nutrients it needs to stay hydrated and healthy, which shows on your face with a beautiful glow.

Many people spend a lot of money on creams and treatments to make their skin look better. While these can help, sometimes the best way to improve your skin is from the inside out.

Here are 5 fun and easy drinks you can make at home to give your skin the nutrients it needs to stay smooth and bright:

1. Lemon water

Lemon water is one of the simplest and most effective drinks for glowing skin. Lemons are full of vitamin C, which is important for healthy skin. Vitamin C helps your skin repair itself and can reduce dark spots and wrinkles.

How to make lemon water

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water.

Stir well and drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Drinking lemon water every day can help flush out toxins from your body, which can lead to clearer and more radiant skin.

2. Green tea

Green tea is a powerful drink that is full of antioxidants. These antioxidants can help protect your skin from damage and keep it looking young and healthy. Green tea also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce redness and swelling.

How to make green tea

Boil a cup of water and let it cool slightly.

Pour the water over a green tea bag and let it steep for 3-5 minutes.

Remove the tea bag and let the tea cool to a comfortable drinking temperature.

Drinking green tea regularly can help improve your skin's elasticity and keep it looking fresh.

3. Cucumber and mint water

Cucumber and mint water is a refreshing drink that can help hydrate your skin. Cucumbers are high in water content and also contain vitamins and minerals that are good for your skin. Mint adds a fresh flavour and has soothing properties.

How to make cucumber and mint water

Slice half a cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water.

Add a handful of fresh mint leaves.

Let the water sit in the fridge for at least an hour before drinking.

This drink is not only delicious but also helps to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

4. Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is great for your skin. Beetroots are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help detoxify the skin and give it a healthy glow. They also improve blood circulation, which can make the skin look more vibrant.

How to make beetroot juice

Peel and chop one beetroot.

Blend the beetroot pieces with a cup of water until smooth.

Strain the juice to remove any pulp.

Drinking beetroot juice regularly can help you achieve a natural, rosy glow.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk, also known as golden milk, is a warm and soothing drink that can do wonders for your skin. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce acne and brighten your skin.

How to make turmeric milk

Heat a cup of milk (any kind) in a pot.

Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder and stir well.

Add a pinch of black pepper to help your body absorb the turmeric.

You can also add a little honey for sweetness.

Drinking turmeric milk before bed can help repair your skin overnight and make it glow in the morning.

By adding these healthy beverages to your daily routine, you can nourish your skin from the inside out.