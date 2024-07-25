ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

Anna Ajayi

Getting glowing skin doesn't have to be complicated or expensive.

These drinks give your skin the nutrients it needs to stay smooth and bright [SISIYEMMIE]
These drinks give your skin the nutrients it needs to stay smooth and bright [SISIYEMMIE]

Your skin is the largest organ in your body. It protects you from the outside world, and it can show just how healthy you are on the inside.

Recommended articles

Think of your body like a garden. If you give your plants plenty of water and sunshine, they'll grow big and strong. It's the same with your skin. By drinking healthy beverages, you're giving your body the nutrients it needs to stay hydrated and healthy, which shows on your face with a beautiful glow.

Many people spend a lot of money on creams and treatments to make their skin look better. While these can help, sometimes the best way to improve your skin is from the inside out.

Here are 5 fun and easy drinks you can make at home to give your skin the nutrients it needs to stay smooth and bright:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon water is one of the simplest and most effective drinks for glowing skin. Lemons are full of vitamin C, which is important for healthy skin. Vitamin C helps your skin repair itself and can reduce dark spots and wrinkles.

Lemon water [LittleWest]
Lemon water [LittleWest] Pulse Nigeria
  • Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water.
  • Stir well and drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.
ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking lemon water every day can help flush out toxins from your body, which can lead to clearer and more radiant skin.

RELATED: The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

Green tea [Jindeal.com]
Green tea [Jindeal.com] Pulse Nigeria

Green tea is a powerful drink that is full of antioxidants. These antioxidants can help protect your skin from damage and keep it looking young and healthy. Green tea also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce redness and swelling.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Boil a cup of water and let it cool slightly.
  • Pour the water over a green tea bag and let it steep for 3-5 minutes.
  • Remove the tea bag and let the tea cool to a comfortable drinking temperature.

Drinking green tea regularly can help improve your skin's elasticity and keep it looking fresh.

Cucumber and mint water is a refreshing drink that can help hydrate your skin. Cucumbers are high in water content and also contain vitamins and minerals that are good for your skin. Mint adds a fresh flavour and has soothing properties.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cucumber and mint water [PinchandSwirl]
Cucumber and mint water [PinchandSwirl] Pulse Nigeria
  • Slice half a cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water.
  • Add a handful of fresh mint leaves.
  • Let the water sit in the fridge for at least an hour before drinking.

This drink is not only delicious but also helps to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Beetroot juice [LinkedIn]
Beetroot juice [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Beetroot juice is great for your skin. Beetroots are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help detoxify the skin and give it a healthy glow. They also improve blood circulation, which can make the skin look more vibrant.

  • Peel and chop one beetroot.
  • Blend the beetroot pieces with a cup of water until smooth.
  • Strain the juice to remove any pulp.

Drinking beetroot juice regularly can help you achieve a natural, rosy glow.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to make turmeric milk [hollandbarrett.ie]
How to make turmeric milk [hollandbarrett.ie] Pulse Nigeria

Turmeric milk, also known as golden milk, is a warm and soothing drink that can do wonders for your skin. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce acne and brighten your skin.

  • Heat a cup of milk (any kind) in a pot.
  • Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder and stir well.
  • Add a pinch of black pepper to help your body absorb the turmeric.
  • You can also add a little honey for sweetness.
ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking turmeric milk before bed can help repair your skin overnight and make it glow in the morning.

RELATED: Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

By adding these healthy beverages to your daily routine, you can nourish your skin from the inside out.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of postal codes in Abia State

List of postal codes in Abia State

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

5 shortest marriages in history

5 shortest marriages in history

Here’s why women need to eat pineapples every day

Here’s why women need to eat pineapples every day

This is why you're broke and without money every month

This is why you're broke and without money every month

5 animals humans ate to extinction

5 animals humans ate to extinction

List of postal codes in Ondo State

List of postal codes in Ondo State

These 5 sounds will make you fall asleep instantly

These 5 sounds will make you fall asleep instantly

Do you sleep with a night light on? There may be harmful effects

Do you sleep with a night light on? There may be harmful effects

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

7 ways to put your enemies to shame without lifting a finger

7 ways to put your enemies to shame without lifting a finger

Here's how to acquire the world's most powerful passport

Here's how to acquire the world's most powerful passport

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Postal codes in Kwarra State [StantonChase]

List of postal codes in Kwara State

Mud baths are a natural way to improve health and wellbeing [Dr.Wilkinson's]

Why you should take regular mud baths

What causes fibroids to regrow? [AdobeStock]

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?