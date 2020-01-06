When it comes to weight loss, people are willing to put in extra effort, which includes adjusted diet, fitness routines, and other lifestyle changes.

Consumption of green tea is one of the most common measures taken for weight loss due to its rich nutritional and antioxidant makeup. Several studies have suggested that the flavonoids and caffeine in green tea can help elevate metabolic rate, increase fat oxidation and even improve insulin activity.

Drinking between 2 and 3 cups of hot green tea throughout the day should be sufficient for supplementing weight loss. The exact amount will vary from person to person, depending on how much caffeine they consume and their natural metabolism.

Today's article will show you how green tea promotes weight loss, in case you're doubting its effectiveness. Here's why green tea is recommended for weight loss.

1. Green tea contains fat-burning caffeine

The caffeine present in green tea influences energy balance by increasing calories burnt and decreasing energy intake (food consumption). It increases thermogenesis and fat oxidation, which leads to weight loss.

2. Green tea is low in calories

A mug of green tea contains only 2 calories and 0.47 g carbs, which makes an ideal drink for weight loss. When your calorie intake gets reduced, weight loss is possible.

3. It boosts fat metabolism

Green tea may help boost metabolism due to the presence of catechins, which is an antioxidant that helps flush out toxins from the body. This, in turn, helps to reduce oxidative stress and the risk of metabolic syndrome. Drinking full-strength green tea helped improve fat metabolism by 12%.

4. Suppress appetite

Aside from fat absorption, green tea catechins and caffeine also suppress appetite. Studies have proven that consuming green tea help to increase satiety levels. Drinks containing green tea catechins, caffeine, and dietary fiber helped suppress appetite.

5. Improves exercise performances

Exercising regularly is very important for healthy and sustainable weight loss. Many people are unable to workout for a long duration as they lack strength and stamina, having a cup of green tea before working out may solve that. According to research, green tea catechins (GTC) improves sports performance and increased fat oxidation by 17% and total energy expenditure. Green tea extract (GTE) helps improve muscle endurance capacity.