The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

Not only does it add a citrusy twist to regular water, but it also comes with a host of nutritional advantages. However, you need to be aware of both the benefits and the possible downsides to make an informed decision about including it in your diet.

Benefits of drinking lemon water

1. Rich in vitamin C

Lemons are a great source of vitamin C, a vital nutrient for maintaining a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps protect cells from damage, aids in the production of collagen, and enhances iron absorption from plant-based foods​​.

Drinking lemon water helps you meet your daily vitamin C needs for health.

2. Aids in hydration

For those who find plain water boring, adding lemon can make it more enjoyable, encouraging you to drink more. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining bodily functions, regulating temperature, and eliminating waste​.

3. Supports weight management

While lemon water itself isn't a magic weight-loss solution, it can help with weight management by promoting hydration and potentially increasing satiety. Drinking water before meals may help you feel fuller and reduce overall calorie intake​.

4. Prevents kidney stones

Lemon water can help prevent kidney stones in people who are deficient in urinary citrate (a form of citric acid). The citric acid in lemons may help break up small stones and prevent new ones from forming by increasing urine volume and pH, creating a less favourable environment for kidney stones​.

5. Improves skin health

The vitamin C in lemons also benefits the skin. It helps reduce skin wrinkling, dry skin from ageing, and damage from the sun.

Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen, which is essential for healthy, youthful skin​.

Side effects of drinking lemon water

1. Dental erosion

One of the main concerns with drinking lemon water is its potential to erode tooth enamel due to its acidity. Over time, frequent exposure to acidic drinks can wear down the enamel, leading to increased sensitivity and cavities. To minimize this risk, drink lemon water through a straw and rinse your mouth with plain water afterwards​.

2. Heartburn and GERD

For some people, the acidity of lemon water can trigger or worsen symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or heartburn.

If you experience these symptoms, it might be best to limit your intake of acidic foods and beverages, including lemon water​​.

3. Potential interactions with medications

Citrus fruits like lemons can interact with certain medications, potentially affecting their absorption and efficacy. If you are taking any prescription medications, it's advisable to consult your healthcare provider before adding lemon water to your daily regimen​.

By drinking lemon water mindfully, you can enjoy its benefits while minimising any adverse effects. If you have any concerns or existing health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional to determine if lemon water is suitable for you.