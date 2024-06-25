ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

Anna Ajayi

What are the real benefits and potential side effects of drinking lemon water?

Drinking lemon water has its benefits and side effects [Quora]
Drinking lemon water has its benefits and side effects [Quora]

Lemon water is simply water mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice. It’s praised for its refreshing taste and various health benefits, making it a favoured drink for many health enthusiasts.

Recommended articles

Not only does it add a citrusy twist to regular water, but it also comes with a host of nutritional advantages. However, you need to be aware of both the benefits and the possible downsides to make an informed decision about including it in your diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemons are a great source of vitamin C, a vital nutrient for maintaining a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps protect cells from damage, aids in the production of collagen, and enhances iron absorption from plant-based foods​​.

Lemon water is rich in vitamin C [Moneycontrol]
Lemon water is rich in vitamin C [Moneycontrol] Pulse Nigeria

Drinking lemon water helps you meet your daily vitamin C needs for health.

For those who find plain water boring, adding lemon can make it more enjoyable, encouraging you to drink more. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining bodily functions, regulating temperature, and eliminating waste​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lemon water aids weight loss [DailyExpress]
Lemon water aids weight loss [DailyExpress] Pulse Nigeria

While lemon water itself isn't a magic weight-loss solution, it can help with weight management by promoting hydration and potentially increasing satiety. Drinking water before meals may help you feel fuller and reduce overall calorie intake​.

Lemon water can help prevent kidney stones in people who are deficient in urinary citrate (a form of citric acid). The citric acid in lemons may help break up small stones and prevent new ones from forming by increasing urine volume and pH, creating a less favourable environment for kidney stones​.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vitamin C in lemons also benefits the skin. It helps reduce skin wrinkling, dry skin from ageing, and damage from the sun.

Lemon water improves skin health [Depositphotos]
Lemon water improves skin health [Depositphotos] Pulse Nigeria

Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen, which is essential for healthy, youthful skin​.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the main concerns with drinking lemon water is its potential to erode tooth enamel due to its acidity. Over time, frequent exposure to acidic drinks can wear down the enamel, leading to increased sensitivity and cavities. To minimize this risk, drink lemon water through a straw and rinse your mouth with plain water afterwards​.

For some people, the acidity of lemon water can trigger or worsen symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or heartburn.

The acidity of lemon water can trigger heartburn [UnlockFood]
The acidity of lemon water can trigger heartburn [UnlockFood] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If you experience these symptoms, it might be best to limit your intake of acidic foods and beverages, including lemon water​​.

Citrus fruits like lemons can interact with certain medications, potentially affecting their absorption and efficacy. If you are taking any prescription medications, it's advisable to consult your healthcare provider before adding lemon water to your daily regimen​.

By drinking lemon water mindfully, you can enjoy its benefits while minimising any adverse effects. If you have any concerns or existing health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional to determine if lemon water is suitable for you.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 plants that can keep mosquitoes away from your house

5 plants that can keep mosquitoes away from your house

7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

5 things that make Nigerian weddings loud, colourful and full of life

5 things that make Nigerian weddings loud, colourful and full of life

Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival kicks off in August

Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival kicks off in August

What happens to your digestive tract when you swallow gum?

What happens to your digestive tract when you swallow gum?

10 so-called 'unhealthy' foods that are actually good for you

10 so-called 'unhealthy' foods that are actually good for you

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young girls are having their periods very early

Here's why young girls are having their periods very early

Why you must sleep before this time [freepik]

People awake at this particular time of night have mental health problems - Study

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world in 2024 [BI]

10 most expensive cities in the world — Lagos is not 1 of them

Side effects of colos drug [thisdaylive]

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana