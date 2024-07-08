Are you scared of snakes and want to keep them away from your environment?
5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment
By making your property less inviting and more challenging for snakes to navigate, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of encountering these reptiles.
Have you spotted one or two snakes in your backyard and you are wondering how to get rid of them?
Most people hate snakes and always want to keep them away.
There are natural ways to keep snakes off your environment and here are five of them;
1. Keep your environment clean
Certain environments that have grasses, piles of wood, and leaves are often very attractive to snakes. To keep snakes off your environment, it is best to keep your environment clean.
Keep your grasses short to eliminate hiding spots and remove anything that could be hiding spots for these unwelcome visitors.
2. Use natural predators
Another way to get snakes off your environment is to use natural predators. There are some birds that are known to be predators of snakes. These include owls and hawks. If you can attract these birds to your environment, you will chase snakes away.
These birds might be hard to come by but there is also the option of the Guinea fowl. These birds are known for their snake-hunting abilities and can be a beneficial addition to your environment if you are looking to repel snakes.
3. Use garlic and onions
Garlic and onions contain sulfonic acid, which repels snakes. You can easily use them to repel snakes in your backyard by creating a spray by blending garlic and onions with water.
4. Bitter kola
Bitter kola is also known to have snake-repellant properties. To use bitter kola as a snake repellant, simply spread at different places around a building, a house or around your environment.
The seeds of bitter kola can also be cut into different pieces after the outer part has been removed. Then spread the pieces around your environment. Snakes will migrate at least 300 metres away from it.
5. Plant snake-repelling plants
Some plants are also great at repelling snakes and you can plant them around your yard and garden. These include marigolds, lemongrass, and mother-in-law’s tongue.
