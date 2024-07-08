ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

Oghenerume Progress

By making your property less inviting and more challenging for snakes to navigate, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of encountering these reptiles.

Keep unwelcome guests away! [Northwest Exterminating]
Keep unwelcome guests away! [Northwest Exterminating]

Are you scared of snakes and want to keep them away from your environment?

Recommended articles

Have you spotted one or two snakes in your backyard and you are wondering how to get rid of them?

Most people hate snakes and always want to keep them away.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are natural ways to keep snakes off your environment and here are five of them;

Certain environments that have grasses, piles of wood, and leaves are often very attractive to snakes. To keep snakes off your environment, it is best to keep your environment clean.

Keep your grasses short to eliminate hiding spots and remove anything that could be hiding spots for these unwelcome visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another way to get snakes off your environment is to use natural predators. There are some birds that are known to be predators of snakes. These include owls and hawks. If you can attract these birds to your environment, you will chase snakes away.

These birds might be hard to come by but there is also the option of the Guinea fowl. These birds are known for their snake-hunting abilities and can be a beneficial addition to your environment if you are looking to repel snakes.

Garlic and onions contain sulfonic acid, which repels snakes. You can easily use them to repel snakes in your backyard by creating a spray by blending garlic and onions with water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bitter kola is also known to have snake-repellant properties. To use bitter kola as a snake repellant, simply spread at different places around a building, a house or around your environment.

The seeds of bitter kola can also be cut into different pieces after the outer part has been removed. Then spread the pieces around your environment. Snakes will migrate at least 300 metres away from it.

Some plants are also great at repelling snakes and you can plant them around your yard and garden. These include marigolds, lemongrass, and mother-in-law’s tongue.

Keep unwelcome guests away! [Northwest Exterminating]
Keep unwelcome guests away! [Northwest Exterminating] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

By making your property less inviting and more challenging for snakes to navigate, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of encountering these reptiles.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are

5 foods men should avoid to reduce butt size

5 foods men should avoid to reduce butt size

Top 5 ancient beauty tips to try in 2024

Top 5 ancient beauty tips to try in 2024

3 ways to sit on the toilet to increase bowel movement

3 ways to sit on the toilet to increase bowel movement

Panties don't have expiry dates, but when should you throw out them out?

Panties don't have expiry dates, but when should you throw out them out?

You should absolutely avoid eating these 3 chicken parts

You should absolutely avoid eating these 3 chicken parts

Musambwa: The mystical snake island on Lake Victoria where women are banned

Musambwa: The mystical snake island on Lake Victoria where women are banned

5 reasons there are more women in the world than men

5 reasons there are more women in the world than men

Japa Story: Nigeria's horrible healthcare system forced me to move my family to Australia

Japa Story: Nigeria's horrible healthcare system forced me to move my family to Australia

5 things you should be aware of before you marry a divorcee

5 things you should be aware of before you marry a divorcee

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These things used to be taboo in the past [Quora]

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Ghana population

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

What state have the most lakes in America? [CountryLivingMagazine]

3 states with the most lakes in America

Never put anything in your mouth unless you're 100% sure it's safe [RealSimple]

7 dangerous plants you should never eat