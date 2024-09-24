How to help someone in an abusive relationship

Abuse can take many forms, such as physical, emotional, or financial, and it leaves the person feeling trapped or alone. While you might want to step in and fix the situation, you need to approach the matter with care and understanding. Your role is to provide support, not to force them to take action. The best way to help is to listen, be there for them, and encourage them to seek professional assistance when they’re ready.

Here are a few ways you can help someone in an abusive relationship.

1. Listen without judgement

One of the most important things you can do is simply listen. If your friend or loved one feels comfortable enough to talk to you, you must listen without judging them. Avoid blaming them or asking why they stay. These questions can make them feel even worse and might push them away. Instead, acknowledge their feelings and let them know that they’re not alone. A statement like, “I’m here for you no matter what,” can be very comforting.

2. Offer support, not solutions

It’s natural to want to fix the situation, but let them take the lead. Offer your support but avoid pushing them to make decisions. Leaving an abusive relationship is a complex process that can involve fear, financial issues, or concerns about children. Let them know that you support them no matter what they decide, and encourage them to reach out for professional help, such as contacting a domestic abuse hotline or speaking with a counsellor.

3. Help them develop a safety plan

If your loved one is considering leaving the relationship, help them come up with a safety plan.

A safety plan can include finding a safe place to stay, gathering important documents like IDs or financial information, and creating a way to leave the situation quickly if needed. Make sure they know that they can call you or another trusted person if they are in immediate danger. Encourage them to reach out to local shelters or organisations that help people in abusive situations.

4. Be patient

Leaving an abusive relationship takes time. Your loved one may not leave after the first conversation, or even after many conversations. Be patient with them.

It’s normal for them to feel confused or unsure, and they may go back to their abuser before they are ready to leave for good. Let them know you will be there for them whenever they need you, even if things take longer than expected.

5. Take care of yourself, too

Supporting someone in an abusive relationship can be emotionally draining. Make sure you are taking care of your own mental and emotional health, too. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so taking care of your own well-being will help you continue to be there for your friend or loved one.

