How to help someone in an abusive relationship

Anna Ajayi

People in abusive relationships feel isolated, and reaching out can make a huge difference.

How do you help someone in an abusive relationship? [iStock]
How do you help someone in an abusive relationship?

When someone you care about is in an abusive relationship, it can be very hard to watch. You may feel powerless, confused, or even scared for them.

Abuse can take many forms, such as physical, emotional, or financial, and it leaves the person feeling trapped or alone. While you might want to step in and fix the situation, you need to approach the matter with care and understanding. Your role is to provide support, not to force them to take action. The best way to help is to listen, be there for them, and encourage them to seek professional assistance when they’re ready.

Here are a few ways you can help someone in an abusive relationship.

One of the most important things you can do is simply listen. If your friend or loved one feels comfortable enough to talk to you, you must listen without judging them. Avoid blaming them or asking why they stay. These questions can make them feel even worse and might push them away. Instead, acknowledge their feelings and let them know that they’re not alone. A statement like, “I’m here for you no matter what,” can be very comforting.

Offer your support [LoveToKnow]
Offer your support

It’s natural to want to fix the situation, but let them take the lead. Offer your support but avoid pushing them to make decisions. Leaving an abusive relationship is a complex process that can involve fear, financial issues, or concerns about children. Let them know that you support them no matter what they decide, and encourage them to reach out for professional help, such as contacting a domestic abuse hotline or speaking with a counsellor.

If your loved one is considering leaving the relationship, help them come up with a safety plan.

Help them develop a safety plan [iStock]
Help them develop a safety plan

A safety plan can include finding a safe place to stay, gathering important documents like IDs or financial information, and creating a way to leave the situation quickly if needed. Make sure they know that they can call you or another trusted person if they are in immediate danger. Encourage them to reach out to local shelters or organisations that help people in abusive situations.

Leaving an abusive relationship takes time. Your loved one may not leave after the first conversation, or even after many conversations. Be patient with them.

Be patient with them [iStock]
Be patient with them

It’s normal for them to feel confused or unsure, and they may go back to their abuser before they are ready to leave for good. Let them know you will be there for them whenever they need you, even if things take longer than expected.

Supporting someone in an abusive relationship can be emotionally draining. Make sure you are taking care of your own mental and emotional health, too. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so taking care of your own well-being will help you continue to be there for your friend or loved one.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

