Whether caused by betrayal, abuse, or the sudden end of a relationship, the impact of trauma can be overwhelming.

What is relationship trauma?

Relationship trauma is when someone experiences significant emotional or psychological harm within a relationship. This could happen in romantic relationships, friendships, or even family connections. The trauma leaves the person feeling unsafe, unloved, or unworthy, and it can lead to long-lasting effects like anxiety, depression, or trust issues.

Types of relationship traumas

There are several types of relationship traumas, each with its unique challenges. Understanding these can help you identify what you might be experiencing.

1. Betrayal trauma

Betrayal trauma happens when someone you deeply trust, such as a partner or close friend, betrays your trust. This could be through infidelity, lying, or breaking promises. The pain from betrayal can make it difficult to trust others again.

2. Abuse-related trauma

This type of trauma occurs when there is physical, emotional, or psychological abuse in a relationship. Abuse-related trauma is especially damaging because it involves manipulation and control, leaving the victim feeling powerless and isolated.

3. Abandonment trauma

Abandonment trauma arises when someone is suddenly left by a loved one, whether through a breakup, divorce, or even death. This type of trauma can trigger intense feelings of loneliness and fear of being alone.

4. Neglect-related trauma

Neglect-related trauma happens when someone's emotional needs are consistently ignored or unmet. This might occur in relationships where one person is emotionally unavailable, leading to feelings of worthlessness and invisibility.

How to heal from relationship trauma

Healing from relationship trauma is a personal journey that takes time, patience, and self-compassion. Here are some steps that can help you start the healing process:

1. Acknowledge your pain

The first step in healing is to recognise and accept that you have been hurt. It’s okay to feel sad, angry, or confused. Give yourself permission to experience these emotions without judgment.

2. Seek support

You don’t have to go through this alone. Talking to a trusted friend, family member, or therapist can provide comfort and perspective.

Professional therapy can be especially beneficial, offering you tools to cope with and process your trauma.

3. Set boundaries

If possible, distance yourself from the person or situation that caused the trauma. Setting healthy boundaries is essential to protect yourself from further harm and to begin the healing process.

4. Work on forgiveness

Forgiveness is not about excusing the wrongs done to you, but rather about freeing yourself from the burden of resentment. This step is often difficult and takes time, but it can be incredibly liberating.

5. Be patient with yourself

Healing is not a linear process; some days will be better than others. Allow yourself to heal at your own pace and don’t rush the process. Over time, the pain will lessen, and you will find yourself growing stronger.

