5 proven methods to get rid of fruit flies from your kitchen

Anna Ajayi

Fruit flies can be annoying, especially when they seem to show up out of nowhere.

How to get rid of fruit flies [Poulin'sPestControl]
Fruit flies are tiny, but they multiply quickly and can take over your kitchen in no time.

These little pests are attracted to ripe fruits, vegetables, and anything sweet or moist. They often come in with produce from the grocery store or outdoor markets, and once they’re in your home, they can be challenging to get rid of.

If you’re dealing with a fruit fly problem, don’t worry. There are simple, effective ways to make them disappear. You don’t need fancy products or harsh chemicals – just a few items you might already have at home.

These easy solutions can help you get rid of fruit flies quickly and give you back your clean, pest-free kitchen.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to catch fruit flies is with an apple cider vinegar trap. Fruit flies love the smell of apple cider vinegar, so this trap attracts them right away.

Apple cider vinegar trap for fruit flies [PrudentReviews]
Pour a little apple cider vinegar into a bowl and add a few drops of dish soap. The soap breaks the surface tension, making it easier for flies to sink. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and poke small holes so flies can enter but not escape. Place this trap near the fruit flies' favourite spots, and you’ll notice them getting caught in no time.

Red wine trap [Flickr]
Fruit flies are drawn to the smell of red wine, which makes it another great option for a homemade trap. Pour a small amount of red wine into a jar or bowl and add a few drops of dish soap. Cover it with plastic wrap and poke holes, just like with the vinegar trap. The sweet aroma of wine will attract the flies, and the dish soap will trap them. This method is simple, effective, and uses ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.

Fruit jar trap [Reddit]
If you’re low on vinegar or wine, try a fruit jar trap. Place a piece of ripe fruit, like a banana or apple, in a jar. Cover the top with plastic wrap and poke tiny holes. The fruit’s sweetness lures the flies inside, but they have trouble finding their way out. After a few hours, you’ll see fruit flies trapped inside the jar. You can take the jar outside to release them or dispose of it as needed.

Milk, sugar, and dish soap mixture as a trap for fruit flies [TasteofHome]
Another homemade trap combines milk, sugar, and a bit of dish soap. In a bowl, mix 1 cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and a few drops of dish soap. Place this mixture where fruit flies gather. The smell attracts them, while the soap traps them. This mixture is easy to make, and you probably already have the ingredients at home.

Clean your kitchen regularly to prevent fruit flies from returning [TotalCommercial]
To prevent fruit flies from returning, keep your kitchen clean and remove any sources that attract them. Cover or store away fruits and vegetables, and take out the trash often. Wipe down counters and avoid leaving wet sponges or damp cloths around, as flies are attracted to moisture. By keeping your kitchen tidy and food covered, you’ll make it harder for fruit flies to find a reason to come back.

ALSO READ: Do fruit flies use alcohol to cope with sexual rejection?

These methods can help you reclaim your kitchen and enjoy a fly-free space.

