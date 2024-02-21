ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

Anna Ajayi

Waking up with bad breath is a common experience that many people face.

What causes bad morning breath and how to fix it [DentalofWashington]
What causes bad morning breath and how to fix it [DentalofWashington]

Usually referred to as "morning breath," this unpleasantness can start your day off on the wrong foot.

Recommended articles

However, with a few adjustments to your nightly and morning routines, you can reduce or even eliminate morning breath.

Before diving into solutions, we need to understand why bad breath occurs in the morning. While you sleep, saliva production decreases, which allows bacteria to flourish in your mouth. These bacteria produce volatile sulfur compounds, leading to the odour of bad breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brush and floss regularly: Brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing daily are the first lines of defence against bad breath. Make sure to brush your teeth before bed to remove food particles and plaque that can contribute to bad breath.

Use an antibacterial mouthwash: Rinse with an antibacterial mouthwash before going to sleep. This can help kill bacteria that cause bad breath and reduce plaque.

Drink Plenty of Water: Keeping your mouth moist can help prevent the growth of bacteria. Drink a glass of water before bed and keep a bottle of water by your bedside in case you wake up thirsty during the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of the bacteria that cause bad breath reside on the tongue. Use a tongue scraper or your toothbrush to gently clean your tongue every night before bed.

Avoid certain foods before bed: Foods with strong odours, such as garlic, onions, and certain spices, can contribute to bad breath. Try to avoid eating these types of foods late in the evening.

Eat a healthy diet: A balanced diet can also help improve your breath. Crunchy fruits and vegetables, such as apples, carrots, and celery, can help clean your teeth and freshen your breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smoking or using other tobacco products can exacerbate bad breath. Quitting smoking can improve your breath as well as your overall health.

Visit your dentist every six months for a checkup and cleaning. Your dentist can identify and treat any oral health problems that might be contributing to bad breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you live in a dry environment, using a humidifier in your bedroom can help keep your mouth moist by increasing the humidity in the air.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

Love at first sight doesn’t exist, here’s why

Love at first sight doesn’t exist, here’s why

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

Blood Types Compatibility: Who can donate to whom?

Blood Types Compatibility: Who can donate to whom?

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Best Valentine's Day text messages

Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Woman praying in a mosque with openwork windows {image Credit: Hatice Baran]

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days