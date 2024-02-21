How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

However, with a few adjustments to your nightly and morning routines, you can reduce or even eliminate morning breath.

Before diving into solutions, we need to understand why bad breath occurs in the morning. While you sleep, saliva production decreases, which allows bacteria to flourish in your mouth. These bacteria produce volatile sulfur compounds, leading to the odour of bad breath.

Effective strategies to combat morning breath

1. Maintain good oral hygiene

Brush and floss regularly: Brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing daily are the first lines of defence against bad breath. Make sure to brush your teeth before bed to remove food particles and plaque that can contribute to bad breath.

Use an antibacterial mouthwash: Rinse with an antibacterial mouthwash before going to sleep. This can help kill bacteria that cause bad breath and reduce plaque.

2. Stay hydrated

Drink Plenty of Water: Keeping your mouth moist can help prevent the growth of bacteria. Drink a glass of water before bed and keep a bottle of water by your bedside in case you wake up thirsty during the night.

3. Clean your tongue

A lot of the bacteria that cause bad breath reside on the tongue. Use a tongue scraper or your toothbrush to gently clean your tongue every night before bed.

4. Change your diet

Avoid certain foods before bed: Foods with strong odours, such as garlic, onions, and certain spices, can contribute to bad breath. Try to avoid eating these types of foods late in the evening.

Eat a healthy diet: A balanced diet can also help improve your breath. Crunchy fruits and vegetables, such as apples, carrots, and celery, can help clean your teeth and freshen your breath.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking or using other tobacco products can exacerbate bad breath. Quitting smoking can improve your breath as well as your overall health.

6. Visit your dentist regularly

Visit your dentist every six months for a checkup and cleaning. Your dentist can identify and treat any oral health problems that might be contributing to bad breath.

7. Consider overnight moisture

If you live in a dry environment, using a humidifier in your bedroom can help keep your mouth moist by increasing the humidity in the air.