How France Is Advancing Women’s Empowerment in Nigeria

The French Embassy in Nigeria has officially launched the FEF-OSC Programme, a landmark initiative aimed at advancing gender equality and strengthening the economic empowerment of women and girls across the country.

The programme, which forms part of France’s broader “feminist diplomacy,” seeks to support civil society-led projects, highlighting the impact of locally-driven solutions in addressing social challenges.

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Ambassador Marc Fonbaustier emphasised that the initiative was designed through close collaboration with Nigerian Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Through co-construction rather than a top-down model, we identified 21 projects spanning 16 states,” Fonbaustier said. “This approach ensures interventions are responsive to local realities, needs, and priorities.”

The selected projects target critical areas, including economic empowerment, climate resilience, peacebuilding, and the prevention of gender-based violence. According to Fonbaustier, the programme has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and impact, with an average Social Return on Investment (SROI) of 4.3. This means that for every one naira invested, 4.3 naira in value is generated or saved for women, families, and local administrations.

Sustainability is a core feature of the initiative. CSOs involved in the programme secured 546 formal partnerships with federal and state ministries, private sector actors, and traditional rulers, embedding their projects within local institutions and market systems.

Fonbaustier underscored the importance of working directly with civil society. “OSCEs cannot be the exclusive partners, but their skills, location, and agility make them irreplaceable,” he said. He added that France’s continued engagement in Nigeria reflects a commitment to equitable partnerships and to promoting local ownership in development projects.

The Ambassador noted that the programme’s success provides valuable lessons for other donor agencies. By prioritising co-creation with local organisations, donors can achieve sustainable, context-specific outcomes that directly benefit communities.

He also acknowledged the role of journalists in promoting transparency. “If you do your work well, people receive the right information. We want what is best for the communities of your country,” he said.

