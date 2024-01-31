ADVERTISEMENT
How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

Anna Ajayi

It's not about how much you earn, but how wisely you use it.

With the naira's rapid depreciation against the dollar, financial savvy is a must for young Nigerians [BusinessPostNigeria]
In today's Nigeria, where the economy presents a challenge, particularly for the youth, financial savvy is a must. With the dollar rates soaring, life is becoming increasingly tough, especially for young adults just starting their journey in life.

The cost of living is on the rise, and the dreams of the youth often clash with the harsh economic realities. With this reality, being financially aware isn't just a choice; it's a necessity. "How to Financially Survive in Nigeria as a Young Adult in Your 20s" is not just advice; it's a survival toolkit in these testing times. As you navigate through your twenties and even thirties, this guide will provide practical strategies to help you withstand the economic pressures and thrive despite them.

The first step to financial wisdom is understanding where your money goes. Keep track of your daily expenses – from the Bolt ride to your data subscription. This isn't just about cutting costs; it's about being aware of your spending patterns. The clearer you are about your expenses, the better you can manage them.

In the world of instant gratification, distinguishing between needs and wants is crucial. Needs are essentials like food, shelter, and transport, while wants are things like the latest iPhone or designer clothes. Before you spend, ask yourself: "Is this a need or a want?" This simple question can save you a lot of money.

Eating out can be a significant drain on your finances. Cooking at home is not just cost-effective, it’s healthier too. Experiment with local recipes, and you might find cooking to be a fun and rewarding hobby.

Don't underestimate the power of saving small amounts. Those 100 Naira notes you disregard can accumulate into a substantial sum over time. Get a piggy bank or a savings app, and start collecting your loose change. It's a simple habit with a big impact.

Budgeting isn’t just for the rich. Create a simple budget that outlines your monthly income and expenses. Allocate funds for your needs first, and then decide how much you can save. Stick to your budget to avoid overspending and financial stress.

If you have debts, prioritise paying them off. If not, be cautious about taking on unnecessary debt. Remember, if you can't afford it now, debt won’t make it more affordable.

Lastly, being frugal isn't about being stingy; it's about being resourceful. Find joy in simple pleasures that don’t cost much. Enjoy free community events, or swap clothes with friends instead of buying new ones. A frugal lifestyle can lead to significant savings and a richer life experience.

By incorporating these strategies, you can navigate your 20s with financial confidence and build a strong foundation for your future.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

