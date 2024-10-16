ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to clean your phone and how often to do it

Anna Ajayi

According to experts, phones can carry more germs than a toilet seat!

Clean your phone often [iStock]
Clean your phone often [iStock]

Our phones go everywhere with us, from our kitchen tables to the toilet, making them magnets for germs.

Recommended articles

We often wash our hands to stay clean and healthy, but we sometimes forget that our phones need cleaning, too.

According to experts, phones can carry more germs than a toilet seat! Yet, many people are unsure about how often they should clean their phones or what the best way to do it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning your phone is not just about keeping it looking nice; it’s also about your health. Our phones collect bacteria and germs that can make us sick.

Our phones collect bacteria and germs [iStock]
Our phones collect bacteria and germs [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Every time we touch something dirty—like door handles, money, or shopping carts—we transfer germs to our phones. Then, when we touch our phones again, those germs can end up on our faces, or worse, in our mouths. Regular cleaning can reduce your risk of getting sick.

Experts suggest cleaning your phone at least once a day. If you spend a lot of time in public places or use your phone while eating, cleaning it more often might be necessary. For most people, cleaning your phone at night before bed is a good habit to develop. This ensures you go to sleep knowing your phone is free of germs and ready for another day of use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning your phone is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need:

  • A soft, lint-free cloth (like the kind used to clean glasses)
  • A small amount of water mixed with a drop of soap or a disinfecting wipe that’s safe for electronics (avoid harsh chemicals like bleach)

RELATED: How to properly clean any iPhone model without damaging your device

Steps to clean your phone:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Turn off your phone to avoid any damage.
  2. Unplug it from any cables.
  3. Dampen your cloth slightly with water and soap or use a disinfecting wipe.
  4. Gently wipe the front, back, and sides of your phone.
  5. Dry your phone with a clean part of the cloth.
  6. Don’t forget to clean your phone case! You can use the same method or even wash it with warm water and soap if it's made of plastic or silicone.
How to clean your phone [ABPNews]
How to clean your phone [ABPNews] Pulse Nigeria

It’s important to avoid using strong chemicals like bleach or window cleaners, which can damage your phone’s screen. Also, don’t spray liquids directly onto the phone. Instead, always apply them to the cloth first.

Your phone is an important part of your daily life, and it deserves the same care as your hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 everyday objects that contain a surprising amount of germs

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaboration

BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaboration

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

How to clean your phone and how often to do it

How to clean your phone and how often to do it

Gilmore joins Lilac Media, unveils short film 'The Struggles of Gilmore' on YouTube

Gilmore joins Lilac Media, unveils short film 'The Struggles of Gilmore' on YouTube

The country where it's almost impossible to resign from your job

The country where it's almost impossible to resign from your job

5 everyday foods that could be damaging your teeth

5 everyday foods that could be damaging your teeth

5 reasons you should stop watching movies while eating

5 reasons you should stop watching movies while eating

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us all

World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us all

5 least populated countries in Africa

5 least populated countries in Africa

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You should add moringa to your diet [iStock]

Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

How to exfoliate your underarms [TrulyBeauty]

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Orange Island Lekki [Livingspaces]

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

What did women use before tampons and pads? [TheQuint]

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?