Cleaning your washing machine might seem unnecessary since it's used for cleaning clothes, but neglecting this task can lead to several issues.
How to clean your washing machine for fresher, cleaner clothes
A clean washing machine ensures your clothes come out smelling their best.
Recommended articles
Over time, detergent residue, mineral buildup and fabric softener can build up inside the machine, causing bad odours, mould, and reduced efficiency. Regular maintenance not only ensures that your clothes are as clean as possible but also prolongs the lifespan of the machine.
Routine maintenance for a fresh-smelling machine
Here are some simple steps you can incorporate into your laundry routine to keep your washer functioning optimally and prevent the buildup of odour-causing agents:
- Wipe down the door seal: after each wash, take a moment to wipe down the rubber gasket around the door with a clean, damp cloth.
- This removes any moisture or trapped laundry particles that could foster mould growth.
- Leave the door open: Don't shut the washer door immediately after a cycle. leaving it slightly open allows moisture to evaporate, preventing musty smells.
- Use the right amount of detergent: Overusing detergent can leave residue behind, contributing to odours. consult your machine's manual or the detergent packaging for the recommended dosage.
- Clean the dispenser drawer: Every few months, remove the detergent dispenser drawer and wash it thoroughly with warm water and soap. This removes any built-up detergent residue that could clog the dispenser or contribute to odours.
- Run a hot wash occasionally: Once a month or so, run an empty hot water wash cycle (around 140°F) with two cups of white vinegar in the detergent dispenser. The hot water helps kill bacteria and the vinegar cuts through soap scum and mineral buildup.
Deep cleaning your washing machine for a thorough refresh
For a deeper clean, especially if you notice lingering odours or suspect mould growth, a more involved cleaning process is necessary. Here's how to tackle a deep clean:
1. Gather your supplies
- White vinegar
- Baking soda
- Warm water
- Rags or sponges
- Old toothbrush (optional)
- Commercial washing machine cleaner (optional)
2. Clean the drum
- For front-loaders: Pour two cups of white vinegar into the detergent dispenser. Run a hot water wash cycle on an empty machine. Once the cycle finishes, add a cup of baking soda to the drum and run another hot water cycle.
- For top-loaders: Fill the washer with hot water to the highest water level setting. Add four cups of white vinegar and let the machine soak for an hour. After soaking, drain the water and run a hot water wash cycle with a cup of baking soda.
3. Clean the dispenser drawer and door seal
- Remove the detergent dispenser drawer and wash it thoroughly with warm water and soap. Clean any visible residue with an old toothbrush (optional).
- Wipe down the rubber door seal with a solution of warm water and vinegar. Pay close attention to any crevices where mould might be lurking.
4. Clean the exterior
- Wipe down the exterior of the washing machine with a damp cloth to remove dust and grime. You can use a mild all-purpose cleaner for tougher stains.
5. Consider a commercial washing machine cleaner
For particularly stubborn odours or heavy buildup, consider using a commercial washing machine cleaner. Follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully on dosage and application for your specific machine model.
6. Run a tinse cycle: After completing the deep clean, run an empty hot water rinse cycle to remove any remaining vinegar or baking soda residue.
By following these simple steps, you can keep your washing machine clean, fresh, and functioning optimally.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng