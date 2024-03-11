How to check your Access Bank account balance

You can check your balance via USSD code, SMS, mobile app, or online, offering convenience and accessibility for all users.

Here's how to do it across different platforms:

1. USSD Code

Dial *901# from your registered phone number, then enter your four-digit security code for authentication. Your account balance will be displayed instantly​​. Note that using the USSD code might incur a charge of N10 from your account​​.

2. SMS

Send an SMS with the format "BAL (Space)Account Number" to 08160000612. You'll receive a message with your account balance​​.

3. Mobile app

Download and install the Access Bank mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store, log in, and your balance will be displayed on the dashboard. This method requires a strong internet connection​​​​.

4. Online

Visit the Access Bank official website, navigate to the "Internet banking" tab, select "Individual and Business," log in with your mobile banking username and password, and check your balance directly on your dashboard​​.

Note that:

Before using these services, ensure your phone number is registered with the bank and linked to your account. For USSD and SMS methods, any mobile phone can be used, while the mobile app and online banking require a smartphone and internet connection.

For those who prefer visiting the bank, this traditional method remains available, although it's less convenient compared to the digital options.

Safety tips

Always use secure networks when accessing your bank account online or via the mobile app to avoid security risks such as unsecured Wi-Fi networks, malicious apps, or phishing attempts. Regularly update your mobile operating system and banking apps to the latest versions to safeguard against vulnerabilities​​.

Exploring these methods provides a clear and convenient way to keep track of your Access Bank account balance, ensuring you're always informed about your financial status without needing to visit a bank branch.