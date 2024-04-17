How to block UBA account and ATM card

The unfortunate reality of lost, stolen ATM cards or compromised accounts necessitates swift action.

Thankfully, UBA (United Bank for Africa) offers various convenient methods to block your ATM card and account, minimising potential financial losses.

Why should you block your UBA account?

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing how to block your UBA account and ATM card can save you from potential financial loss and stress.

Lost or stolen phone : If your phone is lost or stolen, blocking your UBA account ensures that no unauthorised transactions can take place.

: If your phone is lost or stolen, blocking your UBA account ensures that no unauthorised transactions can take place. Suspected compromise : If you suspect that your UBA account has been compromised, it's essential to deactivate it temporarily to prevent any fraudulent activity.

: If you suspect that your UBA account has been compromised, it's essential to deactivate it temporarily to prevent any fraudulent activity. Debit card misplacement: If you've misplaced your UBA ATM debit card, consider blocking it to prevent unauthorised withdrawals.

Understanding your options

UBA prioritises customer security, providing multiple user-friendly ways to block your ATM card and account. The best option for you depends on factors like your access to the internet, mobile phone connectivity, and current location. Here's a breakdown of the available methods:

Mobile Banking app : UBA's user-friendly mobile app allows for quick and convenient blocking of your ATM card directly from your smartphone or tablet.

: UBA's user-friendly mobile app allows for quick and convenient blocking of your ATM card directly from your smartphone or tablet. USSD code : This method utilises your registered mobile phone number and a USSD code provided by UBA. It's a quick and easy option, particularly useful if you don't have immediate internet access.

: This method utilises your registered mobile phone number and a USSD code provided by UBA. It's a quick and easy option, particularly useful if you don't have immediate internet access. Self-service platform : UBA's online self-service platform allows you to manage your account remotely, including blocking your ATM card.

: UBA's online self-service platform allows you to manage your account remotely, including blocking your ATM card. Customer service hotline : UBA maintains a dedicated customer service hotline. While this option may involve waiting times, it allows you to speak directly with a customer service representative who will assist you in blocking your card and account.

: UBA maintains a dedicated customer service hotline. While this option may involve waiting times, it allows you to speak directly with a customer service representative who will assist you in blocking your card and account. Branch visit: You can visit any UBA branch in person to request a block on your ATM card and account. This method might be preferred if you're uncomfortable with online or mobile options or require additional assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to block UBA ATM card and account

The various options are explained below:

1. Mobile Banking app

-Open the UBA Mobile App on your smartphone or tablet.

-Log in using your registered credentials (username and PIN).

ADVERTISEMENT

-Locate the "Cards" section (specific location may vary depending on the app version).

-Select the ATM card you wish to block.

-Choose the "Block Card" option.

-You may need to enter your mobile app PIN to confirm the action.

-You'll receive a confirmation message once the block is successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. USSD code

-Dial *919*9# from your registered mobile phone number to block your UBA account, or dial *919*10# to block your UBA ATM card.

Pulse Nigeria

-Follow the on-screen prompts. You may be required to enter your account number.

-Select the option to block your account.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Upon successful blocking, you'll receive a confirmation message via SMS.

Important Note: Unblocking your account via USSD code is currently not available. You'll need to visit a UBA branch to reactivate your account.

3. Self-service platform

-Log in using your username and password.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Navigate to the "Cards" section (specific location may vary depending on the platform design).

-Select the ATM card you wish to block.

-Choose the "Block Card" option.

-You may need to enter your internet banking PIN to confirm the action.

-You'll receive a confirmation message once the block is successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Customer service hotline

-Dial UBA's customer service hotline: +234 (1) 280 8822.

-Follow the instructions on the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to connect with a customer service representative.

-State your request to block your ATM card and account.

-The representative will request verification details like your account number and registered phone number.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Upon verification, the representative will initiate the blocking process and confirm its completion.

5. Branch visit

-Locate your nearest UBA branch.

-Meet with a customer service representative and inform them of your request to block your ATM card and account.

-Provide verification details like your account number, identification documents, and any additional information requested.

ADVERTISEMENT

-The representative will initiate the blocking process and provide you with a confirmation slip.