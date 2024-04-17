ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to block UBA account and ATM card

Samiah Ogunlowo

Do you need to block your UBA account or ATM card? Check out these easy steps to do so swiftly.

Block your UBA account and ATM cards with ease [UBA Group]
Block your UBA account and ATM cards with ease [UBA Group]

With the advancement of the Digital age, protecting your finances is important.

Recommended articles

The unfortunate reality of lost, stolen ATM cards or compromised accounts necessitates swift action.

Thankfully, UBA (United Bank for Africa) offers various convenient methods to block your ATM card and account, minimising potential financial losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing how to block your UBA account and ATM card can save you from potential financial loss and stress.

  • Lost or stolen phone: If your phone is lost or stolen, blocking your UBA account ensures that no unauthorised transactions can take place.
  • Suspected compromise: If you suspect that your UBA account has been compromised, it's essential to deactivate it temporarily to prevent any fraudulent activity.
  •  Debit card misplacement: If you've misplaced your UBA ATM debit card, consider blocking it to prevent unauthorised withdrawals.

UBA prioritises customer security, providing multiple user-friendly ways to block your ATM card and account. The best option for you depends on factors like your access to the internet, mobile phone connectivity, and current location. Here's a breakdown of the available methods:

  • Mobile Banking app: UBA's user-friendly mobile app allows for quick and convenient blocking of your ATM card directly from your smartphone or tablet.
  • USSD code: This method utilises your registered mobile phone number and a USSD code provided by UBA. It's a quick and easy option, particularly useful if you don't have immediate internet access.
  • Self-service platform: UBA's online self-service platform allows you to manage your account remotely, including blocking your ATM card.
  • Customer service hotline: UBA maintains a dedicated customer service hotline. While this option may involve waiting times, it allows you to speak directly with a customer service representative who will assist you in blocking your card and account.
  • Branch visit: You can visit any UBA branch in person to request a block on your ATM card and account. This method might be preferred if you're uncomfortable with online or mobile options or require additional assistance.
ADVERTISEMENT

The various options are explained below:

-Open the UBA Mobile App on your smartphone or tablet.

-Log in using your registered credentials (username and PIN).

ADVERTISEMENT

-Locate the "Cards" section (specific location may vary depending on the app version).

-Select the ATM card you wish to block.

-Choose the "Block Card" option.

-You may need to enter your mobile app PIN to confirm the action.

-You'll receive a confirmation message once the block is successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Dial *919*9# from your registered mobile phone number to block your UBA account, or dial *919*10# to block your UBA ATM card.

Dial *919*10# to block ATM [UBA]
Dial *919*10# to block ATM [UBA] Pulse Nigeria

-Follow the on-screen prompts. You may be required to enter your account number.

-Select the option to block your account.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Upon successful blocking, you'll receive a confirmation message via SMS.

Important Note: Unblocking your account via USSD code is currently not available. You'll need to visit a UBA branch to reactivate your account.

-Visit UBA's online self-service platform.

-Log in using your username and password.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Navigate to the "Cards" section (specific location may vary depending on the platform design).

-Select the ATM card you wish to block.

-Choose the "Block Card" option.

-You may need to enter your internet banking PIN to confirm the action.

-You'll receive a confirmation message once the block is successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Dial UBA's customer service hotline: +234 (1) 280 8822.

-Follow the instructions on the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to connect with a customer service representative.

-State your request to block your ATM card and account.

-The representative will request verification details like your account number and registered phone number.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Upon verification, the representative will initiate the blocking process and confirm its completion.

-Locate your nearest UBA branch.

-Meet with a customer service representative and inform them of your request to block your ATM card and account.

-Provide verification details like your account number, identification documents, and any additional information requested.

ADVERTISEMENT

-The representative will initiate the blocking process and provide you with a confirmation slip.

No matter which method you choose, make sure you have your account number and registered phone number available for verification purposes. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can protect your hard-earned money and prevent any unauthorised access. It's important to be vigilant and keep your UBA account secure.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Men, here’s how chocolates enhance your libido

Men, here’s how chocolates enhance your libido

20 bible verses children should know

20 bible verses children should know

The hidden origin of the name 'Yoruba' for the Yoruba-speaking people

The hidden origin of the name 'Yoruba' for the Yoruba-speaking people

Sleep hacks: Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3?

Sleep hacks: Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3?

How to block UBA account and ATM card

How to block UBA account and ATM card

How to check your NIN on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile

How to check your NIN on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile

10 personality traits men look for in a potential wife

10 personality traits men look for in a potential wife

Braids That Slay: 5 best braid hairstyles for women and girls

Braids That Slay: 5 best braid hairstyles for women and girls

Restaurant offers customers free bottle of wine on one condition — no phones

Restaurant offers customers free bottle of wine on one condition — no phones

How to start a dropshipping business in Nigeria

How to start a dropshipping business in Nigeria

Bats are misunderstood — there are many things we should appreciate about them

Bats are misunderstood — there are many things we should appreciate about them

Here's what's causing the strange rain and flooding in Dubai

Here's what's causing the strange rain and flooding in Dubai

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Boat rides can be fun, but they can also be dangerous [TNT]

You should avoid boat rides for these 5 reasons

Performing CPR within the first six minutes of an incident can be the difference between life and death [Woman's Day]

How to save a life by doing CPR during an emergency

Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]

How 1 woman became first lady of 2 different countries — she married 2 presidents