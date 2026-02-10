Afrobeats Teenage Sensation Muyeez Announces Debut Album ‘Seventeen’

After two years of honing his skills, garnering attention, and finding a suitable label, Muyeez appears ripe for the release of his debut LP, which is expected to be a statement of ambition.

Afrobeats fast-rising star Muyeez, the teenage protege signed by hitmaker Seyi Vibez, released a new single titled ‘17.’

The track serves as a vibrant celebration of youth and cultural pride. NSNV Inc and global music company Empire released the record, which showcases the ability of the young Nigerian artist to blend Afrobeats with contemporary Yoruba infusions.

The Larry Lanes-produced ‘17’ is a reflective and measured record that explores themes of growth, self-belief, and personal responsibility. Muyeez draws from his lived experience as a 17-year-old navigating ambition, visibility, and creative discipline. The song presents a thoughtful perspective that captures the mindset of a young generation.

Since breaking into the mainstream with the hit single ‘Instagram’ featuring Seyi Vibez, Muyeez has become one of Afrobeats' youngest vibrant voices, who is shaping the future of street pop by offering the unique perspective of a young generation through cultural storytelling.

His latest single follows up on the success of his 2025 release ‘Mortal Kombat’, which preceded his appearance on ‘Free’ alongside Seyi Vibez on Olamide’s self-titled album. Speaking on the new single, Muyeez revealed that the song captures his current state of mind.

“This song represents where I am right now: young, ambitious, and deeply connected to my roots. Being 17 is a unique moment in life, and I wanted to capture that energy while honouring the street culture and Nigerian music traditions that shaped me.”

Afrobeats teenage sensation Muyeez

Due For A Debut Album

‘17’ serves as the first offering from his highly anticipated debut album ‘Seventeen,’ which is scheduled for release in summer 2026. The project is expected to be a comprehensive showcase of the versatility and ambition to make a name for himself in the mainstream.

So far, Muyeez has offered insights into his ability with his self-titled debut EP released in 2024 and the follow-up ‘Hat-Trick’. The combination of his Yoruba language and Fuji-inflected melodies, which he conveys in soothing pop melodies, follows in the footprints of a generation of stars whose talents were shaped by the street.

The teenage Muyeez, however, brings the fresh perspective of a generation whose everyday reality is impacted by the socioeconomic disadvantages of life in the inner city.

This story of the relentless pursuit of happiness and the desire to experience the pleasures success can afford is a message that unites listeners across the street, and a major talking point for the rising star who, while only 17, has big dreams for himself.