The Best Love Stories in TV Shows Right Now

Discover the best love stories in TV shows right now, from slow burns to messy romances that feel honest, emotional, and unforgettable.

TV romance is in an interesting place right now. It’s no longer obsessed with perfect couples or fairy-tale endings. Instead, it’s leaning into tension, timing, emotional mess , and people falling in love while everything else in their lives is slightly on fire.

These stories linger because they feel earned. Because they hurt a little. Because they remind you of someone you once loved or almost loved or never quite got over.

Here are some TV shows delivering love stories that people actually talk about, argue over, root for, and sometimes wish they could undo.

Finding Her Edge

Finding Her Edge is built on pressure. The kind that hums under the skin and never fully shuts off.

Adrianna’s love life unfolds on ice, under bright lights, and within a family legacy that leaves no room for emotional mistakes. Her connection with Brayden feels promising but fragile, while the unresolved pull toward Freddie complicates everything in ways that feel painfully real. This isn’t a neat triangle. It’s history, ambition, jealousy, and muscle memory colliding.

What elevates the romance is the family context. Sisters navigating identity, competition, and independence. A widower father barely holding the business together. Love here isn’t isolated. It’s affected by money, grief, and expectation. Which is exactly why it hits.

Emily in Paris

Emily’s love stories are impulsive, impractical, and beautiful. She falls fast, recovers faster, and somehow lands on her feet every single time. The romance works because it mirrors fantasy. The kind where every city corner feels cinematic, and heartbreak lasts about half an episode.

And honestly? Sometimes that’s enough. Sometimes love is ridiculous and fun and wildly unserious. Emily in Paris knows that and leans all the way in.

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte doesn’t rush its central romance. It lets the relationship breathe, strain, and fracture under the weight of secrets and responsibility. Charlotte and George are drawn together genuinely, then kept apart emotionally in ways that feel unfair and unavoidable at the same time.

The beauty here is restraint. Loving someone who cannot fully meet you. Choosing commitment anyway. It’s tender, tragic, and quietly unforgettable.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Belly’s feelings for Conrad and Jeremiah aren’t about who’s better. They’re about timing, insecurity, and the confusion of becoming someone new while holding onto someone old. Every glance feels loaded. Every choice feels like the wrong one until it suddenly isn’t.

The romance works because it’s emotional before it’s logical. Exactly how first love usually is.

Bridgerton

Bridgerton thrives on anticipation.

The longing looks. The conversations that almost cross a line. The tension that stretches until it snaps. Each season’s romance feels different, but the emotional core stays the same: desire restrained by rules and reputation.

These love stories are heightened, yes, but the feelings are timeless. Wanting someone you’re not supposed to have never goes out of style.

Scandal

Scandal doesn’t soften its romance. It exposes it.

Olivia and Fitz are drawn together by power, proximity, and unfinished business. Their love is intense, consuming, and deeply flawed. What makes it compelling isn’t hope. It’s consequence.

This is a reminder that love can be intoxicating and destructive in equal measure. Sometimes at the same time.

Insecure

Insecure understands that relationships don’t fail all at once. They erode. Then they surprise you.

Issa and Lawrence’s story is about growth, stagnation, and the uncomfortable realisation that love alone isn’t always enough. Their connection shifts over time, sometimes breaking, sometimes finding a new shape.

It feels real because it refuses easy answers.

Never Have I Ever

Devi’s romantic chaos is funny and awkward, but what anchors it is loss. Her father’s absence shapes how she loves, how she lashes out, how she longs for connection. The crushes matter, but they’re secondary to her emotional healing.

One Day

Watching Emma and Dexter cross paths on the same date year after year is quietly devastating. Timing is always just slightly off. Life keeps intervening. Love keeps waiting. The chemistry is undeniable, but the path is never straightforward.

This is romance for people who believe love is shaped as much by missed chances as by grand declarations.

Poldark

Poldark is a classic romance done with grit.

Ross and Demelza’s love grows out of hardship, class difference, and loyalty tested over time. It’s not always pretty. It is deeply devoted. Their relationship feels rooted in endurance rather than fantasy.

Set against the rugged Cornish coast, the romance carries weight. You believe it because it survives things.